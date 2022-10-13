Amazfit GTS 4 review: Big display, packed with features

Just how big should the display of your ‘smartwatch’ be? The answer will naturally depend on user preference. But lately, I’ve noticed that smartwatch displays across price segments are getting bigger. And the latest Amazfit GTS 4 is one such example, given it has a 1.75-inch display. For users, this bigger display has its pros and cons. Sure, the bigger screen means more information is available when you glance at the screen. But for those with slender wrists, some big-screened watches don’t look so good. Nor are they always comfortable to wear. But the Amazfit GTS 4 tries to offer a bigger screen while looking stylish and sporting a lighter weight. Here’s my review.

Amazfit GTS 4 review: What’s good?

The Amazfit GTS 4 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, which is bright and works well no matter the lighting conditions. The GTS 4 comes with a gold-coloured aluminium body and a dedicated rotatable button on the side. The plastic band is white in colour– though more of a beige colour and not stark white.

Amazfit GTS 4 comes with lot of features, including bloody oxygen monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, etc. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Amazfit GTS 4 comes with lot of features, including bloody oxygen monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, etc. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

I liked the look of this smartwatch, which looks premium the moment you take it out of the box. The band itself is comfortable to wear. I say this as someone who wears it tightly. What surprised me about the Amazfit GTS 4 is how light the watch is despite the big display– it weighs 27 grams with the strap. In contrast, my Apple Watch Series 8 is 31.9 grams.

The GTS 4 appears to have a good build quality so far. However, I have noticed a few minor scratches on display, so I would suggest you use this carefully. And yes, the display is large for my hands. But I found this a comfortable device to wear, including to sleep, which was surprising. I typically find it impossible to sleep with a smartwatch.

The watch supports of sports and exercise modes. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ The watch supports of sports and exercise modes. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Like other Amazfit watches, the GTS 4 is compatible with both iOS and Android and needs to be used with the Zepp Health app. The watch supports 150 plus sports modes. It also comes with dual-band GPS, as well as the ability to import routes for those on hikes. That latter bit is not something I’ve used, but the fitness aspect of the watch is top-notch. I found the GTS 4 accurate when it came to tracking daily steps and other fitness aspects. I also used this for tracking other workout sessions–such as strength training– and my walk/jogs outside. The data was largely in line with what my Apple Watch Series 8 displayed. This watch also comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, which means you can take this for a swim. Unfortunately, I was unable to test this aspect.

The watch has dual band GPS as well. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The watch has dual band GPS as well. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The watch also comes with heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen monitoring. The number displayed for the latter was in line with what a medical-grade device showed at the moment. But remember that these numbers are not to be used for a medical diagnosis.

Amazfit has also done a good job ensuring the watch comes with several smart features. It also comes with an option to store music on the device, along with support for Alexa. The watch will also display notifications from most apps, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. You can dismiss these from the watch screen itself. It will also warn you when you’ve been sitting for too long, and will encourage you to watch. The sleep tracking on the watch is also accurate, as I could see in the app. It managed to capture accurate sleep and wake times.

Advertisement

The results of the blood oxygen monitoring on the Amazfit GTS 4. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The results of the blood oxygen monitoring on the Amazfit GTS 4. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The battery life on the GTS 4 is promised as around eight days, though if you are using GPS continuously, this will drop drastically. The watch lasted around 4-5 days for me, given the flood of notifications, exercise tracking, etc. Amazfit has bundled its own charger with the watch, so yes, make sure you keep it safe. The watch takes around two hours to charge.

Data from the Zepp app (L to R) Data from an exercises session, followed one from a walk. The last two screenshots show the in-depth sleep data. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Data from the Zepp app (L to R) Data from an exercises session, followed one from a walk. The last two screenshots show the in-depth sleep data. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Amazfit GTS 4 review: What’s not good?

The watch has a speaker, and if your phone is connected via Bluetooth, you can take calls on this easily. But the feature did not work for me. The Zepp app requires you to connect the watch separately to the Bluetooth settings of your device — a second address also shows up in the list of devices available. I followed the steps to pair the watch, but for some reason, it didn’t work for me. I saw a message saying pairing had failed, though my phone’s Bluetooth settings showed the second address was paired correctly. I’m not sure why this issue took place, but it could need a software update to fix this problem.

Amazfit GTS 4 review: Should you get it?

Advertisement

Yes, if you don’t mind paying a premium for a smartwatch and want a slightly more stylish design. The Amazfit GTS 4 scores on style, design and package. The watch also has several smart features. The only problem is that the brand itself has several cheaper options with similar features, which might be more appealing to some users.