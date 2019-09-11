Amazfit GTR review: Smartwatch with the best battery life

Of late the smartwatch space has come to be dominated by Apple. The Android watch is no longer that popular, though there are options you can buy. Now, Amazfit, owned by Huami — the wearables arm of Xiaomi, has come out with a series of devices that could change this with a host of smartwatches across price segments and with different features. We checked out the Amazfit GTR which has launched in India via Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR looks a lot like the Android Wear watches we have seen over the years. In fact, the design reminded me a lot of the LG G Watch R which never came to India. It looks and feels like a regular watch with a rough watch face and a steel body. There are two buttons on the sides for power and for returning to the home button, though you end up using the touchscreen more. The screen is fingerprint resistant and that is indeed a nice touch, no pun intended.

Specifications: 1.39-inch AMOLED display | Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating | 24 days battery life | BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor | 50 meters water resistant | App notifications, incoming calls | 12 different sports modes tracker

Price: Rs 10,999

This is a full-size watch and not exactly a sports fit. In fact, the watch I got for review had a leather finish, though with a leather finish at the back. Anyway, I was not every comfortable sweating it out using the leather strap. I would be getting fabric of silicon straps if I was using this full time. But changing straps does not seems to be an easy task here. Also, being large, I was not comfortable wearing it to sleep — I can’t wear the Apple Watch either to bed.

For me the 1.39-inch AMOLED screen was a good feature and it can be bright enough to work as a torch if the need comes. But it is also sharp and works even in bright sunlight. Also, the watch comes with auto brightness and this also helps preserve battery life.

Setup is easy via the Amazfit app. Once set up, you can come back to the app to keep tab on your progress. The app gives you access to steps, sleep data and heart rate. It can also use GPS and Glonasss to show where you have been walking on a map.

The Amazfit GTR watch faces can be customised via the app. But I found that most of the options were a bit too loud and subtle options were very few. The app also lets you adjust most of the settings and this means you have greater control over the watch.

The watch does a decent job of tracking your steps and calorie burn. It also tracks about 12 different sports, but does not detect what you are doing on its own. There is also an optical heart rate sensor at the back which gives you constant readings.

A swipe up gives you access other features like reminders, weather, music and alarms. A swipe down gives you access to settings. However, you can’t add third party apps and that is a bit of a dampener for me.

The watch comes with its own charging dock and you will need to carry it around in case you are traveling. However, the battery is one of the strong points of the Amazfit GTR and you will not need to charge it even once for at least 10 days. The company claims it needs to be charged only once in 24 days, but I did not have time to verify the claim. My first charge lasted over a week with 54 per cent battery life left and this is the best I have seen in any watch with a large colour screen.

At Rs 10,999, the Amazfit GTR is a good, stylish smartwatch option for those who want to wear something for work as well as workouts. The lack of an app ecosystem is a bit of an issue, but you will not miss much.