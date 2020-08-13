Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Entry-level smartwatch ticks all the right boxes except one

Amazfit Bip S Lite weighs just 30 grams and is comfortable on the wrist (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

The affordable smartwatch segment has become crowded in India. Since everyone cannot splurge money on premium smartwatches like Apple Watch Series 5 or the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 among others, customers look for budget-friendly options to monitor their activities throughout the day. In order to capitalise on the opportunity to dominate this segment, Amazfit, owned by Huami, launched the toned-down version of Amazfit Bip S, the Amazfit Bip S Lite in July for Rs 3,799.

Display and design

Amazfit Bip S Lite has borrowed its design from the existing Amazfit smartwatches (Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit Bip Lite, and Amazfit GTS smartwatch). It has a 1.28-inch transflective fingerprint-resistant display with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels surrounded by large bezels. When I took it out of the box, I liked the quality of the silicone strap and the dial. However, as soon as I turned it on the watch display did not match the excitement. The display is dull and something you would not be amazed to see.

The watch offers an always-on display that is visible in bright sunlight. On the other hand, you can barely see anything in the night without pressing the solitary button on the watch because of the transflective display. You can also turn on the ‘lift your wrist option’ to turn on the display. There are over 150 watch faces available but most of them just looked better on my smartphone’s screen and not when applied them.

Build quality

Below the screen, there is the Amazfit branding which is not so prominent and looks decent enough on the chin. The watch case is made of plastic, something you should not be disappointed by at this price point. When you flip the smartwatch, there is a heart rate sensor and a charging point on its back. On the side, there is a button to turn on the display or to navigate back.

Weighing just 30 grams, the smartwatch feels comfortable on the wrist. Even in the humid conditions of Delhi-NCR, the strap did not cause any discomfort. Talking about comfort, the smartwatch is good to wear to bed if you want to track your sleep. It also offers 5 ATM water resistance so you don’t have to worry about going for a jog, have a work out session, or go swimming. Even though the last option is pretty much out of contention due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Setting up, features and connectivity

You won’t face any problems while setting up. Just install the Amazfit app from the app store or scan the QR code displayed on the smartwatch’s screen. With the help of the Amazfit app, you can access your sleep data, heart rate, and steps taken throughout the day. The steps tracker does not disappoint and is close to accurate. It won’t take into account the distance covered while driving.

It also features eight sports modes — treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, freestyle but it does not detect which one you are doing on its own. The GPS function is missing and it relies on your smartphone’s location to show the routes taken. It has Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) as well which aims to help users manage their health by giving your objectives like ‘jogging for 18 minutes’ to ‘walking for 120 minutes’ and so on.

It has music controls that come in handy when you are away from your smartphone while working out. You just need one swipe away from the home screen to access this feature. Its features also include weather forecast, continuous heart rate monitor. You can read your text messages but cannot reply to them. Similarly, you can get call notifications but have the option of only disconnecting the call, not answer it even if you have wireless earbuds on which is a bummer.

Another plus point is its connectivity as I was able to get call notification on the ground floor when my phone was plugged in for charging on the first floor. This surely attests to the fact that the smartwatch has got a good range.

Battery life

Huami claims that the Amazfit Bip S Lite can go on for 30 days on a single charge. I got eight to ten days of battery life with all its features turned on which is satisfactory for a budget smartwatch. It comes with its own charging dock but you can go without plugging it in for more than a week. One of the features, I liked about the smartwatch is that it vibrates once or twice when it is fully charged. More often, people forget to unplug the device and if you are in the same room while charging the device, this feature does a good job reminding you to put it back on your wrist.

Should you buy Amazfit Bip S Lite?

To say it as honestly as possible, this is a good budget entry-level smartwatch. There are many features you will be missing out on if you opt for Amazfit Bip S Lite but it makes up for it with its sturdiness, easy to use interface, comfortability, and attractive pricing. Apart from the not-so-interesting display, the smartwatch looks good while working out or when you pair it with smart casuals. However, it is not a big jump for those who have been using a smart band other than a big display and strap. To sum it up, if you are looking for a smartwatch under a budget, Amazfit Bip S Lite will not disappoint you even with its limited features.

