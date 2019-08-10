AirTamer personal air purifier review: Some peace of mind

How paranoid are you about pollution? Are you scared enough to wear a mask all the time, maybe a mask with a built in air purifier. But if you are really paranoid then there are solutions that can offer you some peace of mind, even if we are are not convinced how much they can help bring down air pollution.

Advertising

The AirTamer is a personal air purifier. Let, me clarify that for you: this is a small air purifier — the size of an MP3 player — that you wear as a neckpiece. So it goes wherever you do: office, car, plane, smoking room… wherever.

It is a very simple gadget with just an on/off button to bother about. There is, thankfully, a green LED to tell you when the device is on; otherwise, you wouldn’t know. A micro-USB port at the bottom lets you charge the device.

The company claims the AirTamer emits a “constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away from your personal space” — that’s about “2 million negative ions every second”. As with any air purifier, we can just take their word for it.

Advertising

The AirTamer does not work on a model that sucks in bad air and emits clean air, so there is no filter that needs to be changed often. That is good.

I could not get myself to wear this wearable air purifier wherever I go, so I tried it discretely in my car, while working at home etc. This way I did not have to explain anything to anyone.

There is some action though. Bring the device near your nose and you do feel a breath of fresh air, maybe I should say negative air. It feels different from the air around it. I guess that must be good enough to keep the pollutants out.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S, Dyson, Philips 3000 series and more air purifiers to consider

The AirTamer works for those who are asthmatic or fear the long term impact of the bad air we breathe in daily. I am not sure how much a tiny personal device like this can help when the entire city is polluted. But what devices like this offer is peace of mind and when there is pollution all around, you at least feel you have done your bit to beat it.

But this if your fear of pollution is big enough to warrant a Rs 9,999 spend on a personal air purifier. It should work to some extent.