Acer H7 series monitor review: 4K that works

Most of us work in the office on smaller screens. Some new, some old, some square, some wide. But there would hardly be anyone who uses a 4K screen for work. I tried out a 27-inch 4K UHD display in the office, to see what the extra real estate and pixels bring to the (office) table.

The Acer H7 series is a 27-inch 4K UHD monitor that can be used for anything from watching movies to playing games. The Acer H7 series is large enough to dwarf the 17-inch monitor I have been using for the past few weeks. The Acer H7 has a zero frame design, which means it has practically no frame on the sides. But this is not bezel-less phone and the frames are there when you look more closely.

Under the screen is a chrome band with the Acer logo. Feel under this frame and you can touch the buttons that let you change the settings with a pop-up menu on the screen. This takes a while to master and you need to, without seeing, use the buttons to adjust everything from brightness to display mode. This is one place I was craving for a touch panel.

The monitor has multiple input options at the back from HDMI to USB-C. While HDMI will be able to take care of inputs from a PC, the USB-C is great if you want to say play something from a new MacBook. The USB option did not work well for me, but then who uses USB these days.

But then you are buying this screen for its display and that is where the Acer H7 is really good. If you have great quality 4K content you can see the power of this display — it is sharp and vibrant with the right amount of contrast. But then it is tough to get 4K content and sources that are capable of streaming it. This is where I was impressed by the display’s ability to scale down to 2K and even full HD. In fact, my office PC struggled to keep a smooth 4K stream running, and I had to opt for 2K. So you need to be sure you have a PC that is capable of powering this screen before you decide to buy this one.

The AMD FreeSync technology in the monitor makes it ideal for those looking for a larger screen to amp up their gaming experience. Also, there are two 3W speakers for those who want to amp up the volume a bit more. But I doubt either movie buffs or gamers would want this to be their primary audio source.

Now, there are some advantages of using a large screen. It opens up a new level of multi-tasking as you can easily work on two browsers at the same time. Maybe even watch a bit of video in the process. So while everyone is looking at a 4K screen for its gaming and visual prowess, I will be excited at how it opens up new productivity options. Yes, that might make my screen as cluttered as my desk, but then I can do much more this way.

At Rs 35,000, the Acer H Series is a good buy for those who work on video, or just consume tonnes or it while at work, and those who are into more serious gaming. I wouldn’t mind one of these to improve my productivity. What is your excuse?