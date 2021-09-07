Acer ConceptD CP3271K review: A 4K monitor for content creators

During the pandemic, along with the multifold increase in the usage of PCs, there has been a clear shift towards Pro devices with many taking up professional content creation or eSports. This has created a big market for pro devices like the Acer ConceptD range of premium notebooks and monitors.

Acer ConceptD CP3271K is a 27-inch 4K monitor that promises excellent image quality and sleek looks. So I decided to spend a few days with the monitor to see if it fits into my daily workflow. I was always interested in a high-end monitor for editing photos, playing games, managing the website, and using it for creation. Even though the Acer ConceptD CP3271K monitor looks like a serious device, I mostly wanted to have it with me.

Acer ConceptD CP3271K price in India: Rs 57,990

Acer ConceptD CP3271K specifications: 27-inch screen size|16:9 aspect ratio| 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, overclocked to 144Hz|IPS panel technology|400cd/m2 brightness| 1,000:1 contrast ratio|99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 colour space coverage|2x HDMI, 2X DP, 4X USB 3.0 connectivity|Nvidia G-SYNC Technology

Acer ConceptD CP3271K review: Design and aesthetics

This monitor is clearly designed for workspaces but I do not mind using the Acer ConceptD CP3271K at home. The first thing you notice about the 27-inch monitor is the faux wood base as well as anodised neck. It has a comforting look, and the faux wood finish on the circular base gives it a nice design touch.

The display panel, however, looks like any other ordinary monitor available on the market. It has narrow bezels and the monitor itself is made of plastic. The display offers a wide range of ergonomic adjustments. The height is adjustable and can be tilted from -5° to about 35° but has no swivel movement. Unfortunately, the portrait mode option is not available.

The stand feels solid, though the minor gripe is that when you tilt the monitor, the entire base shifts. It might be a small issue, but it irked me a lot of times.

The first thing you notice about the 27-inch monitor is the faux wood base as well as anodised neck. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The first thing you notice about the 27-inch monitor is the faux wood base as well as anodised neck. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The monitor also includes the light-shielding flaps, which essentially helps you focus more if you are editing a video, or working on a design project. The whole rationale behind the flaps is to filter out ambient light and reduce glare, so when you are on the editing table, the colours look more precise and accurate.

Acer ConceptD CP3271K review: Ports and controls

When it comes to connectivity, Acer has taken good care of ports. You will find two HDMI inputs and two DisplayPorts. Plus, you also get four USB 3.0 ports (two on the back that are hidden on the rear and two on the left edge for easier access). The inputs are on the back and they are a little hard to reach out to. However, the lack of USB-C connectivity is a big omission. USB-C is now the universal standard, and more devices support this future-proof connectivity. Although it would not make a big difference, connecting your laptop to the monitor with a single cable does have an advantage any day.

The Nintendo Switch is being paired to the Acer monitor. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Nintendo Switch is being paired to the Acer monitor. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Speaking of controls, there is the power button, three shortcut buttons and a joystick, which can be used to navigate the monitor’s on-screen display (OSD). The interface is simple and easy to understand. There are options to change brightness, contrast, black boost, and blue light. You can also set custom calibration profiles and there are dedicated modes for sRGB, DCI-P3 and HDR. The monitor comes with factory calibrations for the sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 color spaces.

Acer ConceptD CP3271K review: Performance and image quality

First, let’s talk about the raw specs, shall we?

The Acer ConceptD CP3271K boasts a 27-inch IPS display and a 4K resolution (3840x2160p). The monitor has a peak brightness of 400 nits and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1. As for the colour gamut, the display has 99 per cent of the sRGB color space and 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 space. That means if you are into professional video editing or animation, the ConceptD CP3271K should be apt for the kind of work you do. It’s also rated for DisplayHDR 400. Acer doesn’t mention how much exactly the Adobe RGB color space the monitor is capable of supporting, it’s somewhere around 84 per cent.

Although the monitor is pitched at professional users, it can be used for regular stuff like web browsing or watching movies. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Although the monitor is pitched at professional users, it can be used for regular stuff like web browsing or watching movies. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The display looks good. I was editing pictures of the review unit, I could see the minutest of details. Colour reproduction is good and the viewing angles are great. Although the monitor is pitched at professional users, it can be used for regular stuff like web browsing or watching videos. The 4K resolution is always welcome. The monitor does have NVIDIA G-SYNC if your PC can support it.

I have had a lot of fun playing games on it. I hooked up my Asus TUF Gaming 15 to the monitor and enjoyed playing Forza Horizon 4. I won’t say it is as good as a gaming monitor, but since this ConceptD CP3271K supports a high refresh rate (120Hz but overclocks to 144Hz), it can be used for gaming. The monitor has built-in 4W stereo speakers, but they lack punch.

I was editing pictures of the review unit, I could see the minutest of details. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) I was editing pictures of the review unit, I could see the minutest of details. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Acer ConceptD CP3271K review: Should you buy it?

The Acer ConceptD CP3271K is not particularly targeted at regular folks as it is designed for video producers, graphic designers and animators. For Rs 57,990, it might seem expensive but it isn’t a high price for a professional monitor. The 27-inch is a fairly decent size for a monitor that has high brightness, offers professional-level color reproduction, HDR support, and local dimming. I wish the monitor had better adjustment options, thinner bezels, and support for USB-C.