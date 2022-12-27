Acer Aspire Vero Green laptop review: Sustainable and practical

When looking for a new laptop, most users don’t consider sustainability as a feature. When we talk about sustainability, especially in the consumer-tech segment, we usually see brands boasting about how their packaging is made using recycled material, while some talk about the use of recycled metals like aluminium. If you are looking for a new laptop for everyday use that’s also built sustainably, then the Acer Aspire Vero is one of the few laptops that does it all.

I have been testing the Acer Aspire Vero Green (AV14-51-73LM) laptop with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage and here is my full review.

Aspire Vero has all the ports that one expects from a modern notebook

Design

The entire body of the Acer Aspire Vero Green is made using recycled material consisting of 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic in chassis and screen bezels and 50 per cent of the keycaps are made out of PCR plastic material. As a testament to the same, the “E and R” keys are in the reverse direction, indicating, this is a laptop that is made using recycled material.

This 14-inch laptop is both light and compact to carry around. Despite being a compact machine, it does offer an extended range of I/O, including a full-sized HDMI port, could USB-A ports, an USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The whole laptop has a matte finish, which makes it fingerprint resistant, and the company is not trying to hide the fact that the laptop makes use of post-consumer recycled plastic material. Acer has even embedded the same on the chassis.

As a part of the design, there is also an Intel Evo logo embossed into the laptop. It also comes with an easy-to-access back panel, which allows users to access the PCB and the storage device. Do note that, Acer Aspire Vero Green comes with soldered RAM, and it has a single SSD slot. If the company has given an extra SSD slot and removable SODIMM RAM support, it would have made this laptop even more repair friendly.

The laptop has a 14-inch FHD (1080p) display with a 60Hz refresh rate

Display

The Acer Aspire Vero Green has a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display gets fairly bright and it does look sharp, especially when compared to laptops with a 15-inch screen. There is no touch support on the Vero Green, which is a bummer. In terms of peak brightness and colour accuracy, the laptop is definitely on par with devices that would cost around Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 in India. From watching movies to working on spreadsheets, the display does a good job both in terms of colour and contrast.

The key caps on Aspire Vero Green are made using recycled plastic and offer good feedback with backlight

Keyboard, trackpad, and sound

The Acer Aspire Vero Green has a good-sized yet compact keyboard with backlight support. The trackpad is slightly compact sized, especially when compared to the laptops like Dell XPS. On the top left corner of the trackpad, the company has also embedded a fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello biometric authentication, and the fingerprint sensor works flawlessly. The built-in speakers on the Vero Green get the job done. However, when compared to a notebook like the MacBook Air, they are nowhere as loud or even clear as Apple’s offering. Again, this has been the case with most Windows laptops.

This is a 3rd Gen Intel Evo-certified laptop

Acer Aspire Vero Green comes with Intel Evo certification

Thanks to Intel Evo certification, the new Vero Green just excels in most day-to-day tasks. It boots quickly, takes less time to load apps and software, delivers almost all-day battery life, and it even has a 1080p web camera, which works and offers improved video quality when compared to laptops with a 720p web camera.

Even in terms of connectivity, the Acer Aspire Vero Green offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support. Overall, for most users, the laptop offers everything that one expects from an upper mid-range 14-inch compact notebook, and with moderate usage, the device can deliver over 7 hours of battery life despite having a compact 56Whr battery.

Aspire Vero supports storage expansion but comes with soldered RAM

Performance

For day-to-day usage, the Acer Aspire Vero Green with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 has more than enough power that can easily handle tasks like web browsing, working on a spreadsheet, and light photo/video editing.

The Intel Core i7-1255U has a 10-core CPU with two P or performance cores and eight E or efficient cores, hence, the Vero Green can offer best-in-class single-core and multi-core performance.

You can even game on it, at least in 720p resolution. I played the recently launched High On Life video game on Acer Aspire Vero green laptop with the Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU. While I won’t say that the gaming performance of this laptop was as good as a laptop with the dedicated GPU, it was able to deliver around 30fps at 720p resolution at low graphics settings. The laptop operates almost silently in most situations, but the fans do kick in when you play games or do compute-intensive tasks like rendering a video. Overall, the Acer Aspire Vero Green can be considered a great laptop for day-to-day usage.

This is a laptop with a strong emphasis on sustainability that does not compromise on practicality

Verdict

The Acer Aspire Vero Green with its style makes a statement that one can make a sustainable laptop that does not compromise on either features or performance. During my usage, I enjoyed testing the Acer Aspire Vero Green and liked how it looks and feels. If you are looking for a compact laptop that can do normal day-to-day tasks, deliver great battery life, and is also eco-friendly, then the Acer Aspire Vero Green is a great pick.

The laptop is expected to launch in the next few weeks in India. Considering the price of the current generation Aspire Vero Green, the latest model with the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU is likely to be priced around Rs 60,000 in India for the Core-i5 variant, and the one we tested might cost around Rs 75,000.