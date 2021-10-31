Acer 4K UHD smart TV (50-inch) review: The price is right

For years, TVs have always been at the center stage in home entertainment. They have grown in size and resolution — but one thing hasn’t changed: the thrill of watching movies with family on a lazy Sunday. Despite the rise of smartphones and mobile devices, TVs continue to be accepted as the primary way to consume content in India. But why limit big-screen TVs to a handful of people? The good news is that if you have a budget of Rs 35,000, you can get a 50-inch TV with a 4K (Ultra HD) resolution and HDR support. Just look at the latest 50-inch 4K UHD TV from Acer. The Taiwanese PC company along with its brand-licensee Indkal Technologies wants a piece of the action in the highly coveted smart TV segment in India, and its budget 50-inch TV is designed to take on the competition. Both the size and specs are strong for the low price, but is it enough to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and TCL? Here’s our take on the Acer 4K UHD Android Smart TV (50-inch)

Acer 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (50-inch) price in India: Rs 34,999

Acer 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (50-inch) review: Design and build

Typically, there are sacrifices being made with budget smart TVs but it’s not like that with this model. Although made entirely from plastic, the TV has a fairly slim black bezel around the display, with a small Acer logo at the bottom. The 50-inch TV we tested is easy to set up. The TV feels solid and sturdy, and only took a few minutes to get this TV online. You can either mount your TV on the wall or have it sit on the stand. Mind you: the wall mount is not included in the box and you have to pay Rs 499 at the time of installation.

Images look sharp without feeling over-processed.

On the back, you’ll find most of the ports. Three HDMI ports (one supports ARC), two USB ports, one LAN port, optical 3.5mm out for audio, mini AV input port, Antenna input port, and SPDIF. As for the remote, it is long and surprisingly comfortable. Buttons are flat and they’re spaced out very well. The remote also includes controls for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Tikilive, making the navigation easy every time you open those mentioned apps. You will also find a dedicated button for Google Assistant, which allows you to control your TV with voice commands.

Acer 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (50-inch) review: Picture quality and audio quality

This is a budget smart TV, so you shouldn’t expect the picture quality that one would get with QLED and OLED TVs. Having said that, films like Cruella look generally good on this TV, showing strong highlights in the dark scenes. While watching The Devil Wears Prada, characters’ skin tones are natural, and bright colours like red appear fairly accurate and warm. Images look sharp without feeling over-processed. The TV is LED-backlit and supports both 4K (4K is 4 times the resolution of HD (1080p) and HDR (high dynamic range), though Dolby Vision is missing. Of course, comparing this TV with expensive OLED TVs makes no sense, because those TV sets are much better with brightness, shadows, and colours. Upscaling of high-quality 4K content was very good.

Films like Cruella look generally good on this TV, showing strong highlights in the dark scenes.

The fact that it runs Google’s Android TV platform is an advantage as you don’t have to purchase a Chromecast or Fire TV stick separately. Android TV has been beefed up lately and this TV handles the operating system with no lag or load times. You also get access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store. Plus, you can even download popular apps like Spotify, TED Talk, and more. Furthermore, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast your devices’ content from your smartphone (iPhone or Android phone) onto the TV, without suffering from the loss of resolution output.

TV speakers usually suck on budget TVs. But I am quite surprised by the 24W speaker setup on this TV, which also supports Dolby Audio. I won’t say the speakers will give a feel of surround sound and deep bass but the sound output is clear, ideal for watching at late night.

You will find a dedicated button for Google Assistant, which allows you to control your TV with voice commands.

Acer 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (50-inch) review: Should you buy it?

I didn’t bother with the use of technical terms in this review because that wasn’t the point. I know when buying a TV — unlike smartphones– people usually look for the picture quality and that is the point. This Acer-branded smart TV will appeal to those who are either upgrading from an SDTV to HDTV for the first time or someone looking to upgrade their existing 32-inch TV to the 50-inch screen size for their living room. Its performance is about what you can expect from a budget big-screen HDTV with 4K UHD resolution and HDR. If you’re shopping on a budget, it’s not a bad choice as it offers decent performance and built-in connected apps such as Netflix and Prime Video.