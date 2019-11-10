1More triple driver BT in-ear headphone review: Premium design and audio quality

1More is an interesting brand that comes up with some really good personal audio products that stress the need to pack the hardware that can offer the best listening experience. It’s latest is the 1More triple driver BT in-ear headphone.

The 1More triple driver BT in-ear headphone has premium written all over it, right from then packing to the build quality. This one has a neckband design, which has almost been done to death now and is as common as regular wired earphones. However, 1More does offer a premium finish with a tinge of metal to with the rubberised bands.

This offers the widest range of silicone tips I have seen in any earphone box. Also, the way the tips fit creates a noise cancellation of sorts and keeps you isolated from your music.

The buttons are on the left side with separate power and volume rockers. There is another button in case you want to take a call. No, it does not work to wake up the Google Assistant or Siri. Though this is not a feature IU use much, I think these days high-end earphones cannot ignore this option.

But then you are not buying the 1More triple driver BT in-ear headphone for these features. You are buying it for the depth a triple driver can give to your audio experience. The earphone backs a combo of a dynamic driver and two balanced armatures in a metal chamber, which is still rare in in-ears.

The audio profile this offers is very true and natural. It is soft, with no excesses in either bass or treble. But it is also layered. When you hear the vocals, you can also clearly enjoy the base notes of the guitar. Listen to Ksheera Sagar Sayana by Sikkil Gurucharan and you enjoy everything from the soulful vocals to the funky modern composition. But then when you switch to something faster like Singapenney from Bigil by A R Rahman and these earphones rise up to the occasion, offering its full repertoire.

But I got the feeling the earphones are still a bit underwhelming from what a triple driver set up should aim for. There are times when you really enjoy the experience, but at times you feel 1More is pulling some punches. This is something maybe an equaliser can fix, but the 1More Assistant does not really offer this option — frankly, I could not make out what the app is meant to do.

The battery takes about an hour to come to full charge, but about 10 minutes give your three hours of playback. This is a feature I really appreciated, because I usually out of battery when I want to desperately use a device. You get about eight hours of playback on a full charge.

At Rs 7,999, the 1More triple driver BT in-ear headphone still offers one of the best sound profiles at this price range. For those looking for a high-end audio experience, this is a good option, but this is not ideal for those who like to fine-tune their audio experience.