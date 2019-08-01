1More Stylish True-Wireless In-Ear Headphones – I review: Sounds like style

A few weeks back, I had decided not to do reviews of the so-called “true wireless in-ear” headphones anymore. This form factor was becoming all too common and I had seen it go across price points. But then the 1More Stylish True-Wireless In-Ear Headphones – I came along and I thought, one more time maybe.

Advertising

The 1More Stylish True-Wireless In-Ear Headphones – I are a more refined version of the devices we have reviewed so far. So it has won a design award for this model and that could be because it has brought in a lot of curves into everything from the box to the earpiece. Other than that I could not see how this was very different from the rest of the pack.

The 1More Stylish has an oblong charging case which opens when you tap a button on the front. Inside, you can stow away the earpieces and I fumbled every time with it, putting right where left should have gone. The unit charges with a micro-USB port at the back.

The ear pieces are very comfortable and come with silicone fins that keep them in place. They are also tiny enough to be pretty much inside your ear lobes and does not protrude out. I tried long walks and some short runs with these on and the earpieces stayed well in place.

Advertising

Both the earpieces have buttons at the back in case you need to pair them again, but otherwise, they pair with the phone and among themselves as soon as you pull them out of the box. However, there were times when they unpaired with each other in the middle of a song.

The audio quality of 1More devices has always impressed me. The 1More Stylish is also of the same genus – crisp, rich and layered. I have of late been trying out new stuff on Spotify and this Acoustic Bollywood playlist has me hooked. The songs in the playlist are more of the soft melody type with no place for Jhankar beats… just my type.

On the 1More Stylish, the experience was really good, almost balmy. Listening to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soul-stirring unplugged rendition of Aas Paas Khuda, you realise this an earpiece you wouldn’t mind hanging on to.

Also, the call quality on the 1More Stylish is impressive and this makes it an ideal Bluetooth companion for those who have to take a lot of calls at work. The battery life is good for about six hours of continuous playback and you will need to put it back in the dock for more juice. Priced at Rs 5499, this is one of the more stylish and better sounding true wireless earphones. You can give this a try.