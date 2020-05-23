Zoook Infra Temp vs Dr Trust thermometer: Testing thermal scanners we will have to live with

Zoook Infra Temp vs Dr Trust thermometer. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Zoook Infra Temp vs Dr Trust thermometer. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Earlier this year, my son has a bout of fever. This was when I realised our thermometer was not working. I quickly bought a digital thermometer, the type that scans the forehead for reading, on Amazon. By the time the Dr Trust thermometer arrived, my son’s fever was gone. Still, the thermometer had its novelty.

A few months on, these forehead thermoscanners are becoming a way of life for us, with temperature reading becoming mandatory to enter housing societies and even markets. This is why I thought it is time I learnt how these work when I found a press note for the Zoook Infra Temp in my inbox.

The Zoook Infra Temp is a simple gadget and looks a lot like the shower head of a heart faucet. But I guess by now all of us know how one of these look like. There is just one button here, a clicker that powers on the thermometer to read the temperature on the body it is pointed at. You just need to click and wait a couple of seconds for the temperature to show.

The Zoook Infra Temp has a memory function. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) The Zoook Infra Temp has a memory function. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Hold the clicker for a few seconds and the menu pops up. Here you can change the unit of reading from Centigrade to Fahrenheit. Since there is only one button you need to click and double-click your way through the menu which also lets you change the function to read temperatures of objects and not humans, set a tone for reading and change language. All basic, but very functional. For institutional use, there is the added feature of being able to store a log of 32 readings.

The best thing about the Zoook Infra Temp is its ease of use. Anyone, even a child, can run it and understand what it is trying to show. In case the temperature is above normal levels, you will hear a fever alarm. It could not be simpler. The Zoook Infra Temp is powered by two AAA batteries.

Dr Trust does not have a backlight. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Dr Trust does not have a backlight. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The Dr Trust thermometer that I had already invested in is similar but less fancy. All you can do is change the unit of measuring and you can see a blue light as you measure. It has two buttons, one to power the device on and the other to get a reading. The build quality is not as great as the Zoook.

However, there is also a price differential between the two. The Zoook Infra Temp is priced at Rs 3,999, while I bought the Dr Trust one for Rs 1200. However, the latter is no longer available online.

Dr Trust thermometer that I had already invested in is similar, but less fancy. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Dr Trust thermometer that I had already invested in is similar, but less fancy. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

For those who need to ensure that people entering their premises don’t have a fever, these thermal scanners are now a necessity. You can look for the features and the price range to spend in, but the Zoook Infra Temp seems to give a good idea of how these devices work and what to expect.

