No more Zoombombing: Zoom will allow meeting host to report participants

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform is adding a new setting in its application to allow hosts of a meeting to report participants. The platform informed about the upcoming feature in a note that lists out new updates for the Zoom web.

The feature is expected to help Zoom weed out trolls that take over Zoom calls to share inappropriate material— a practice that is now termed as Zoombombing.

“Account owners and admins can now enable a setting to allow the host to report participants to Zoom. This feature will generate a report which will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to evaluate any misuse of the platform and block a user if necessary,” Zoom said.

To use this feature, users need to install the Zoom client version that will be released on April 26, 2020. The option to report a participant will be available at the account, group, and user level and can be locked at the group or account level.

Troubles for Zoom

Zoom usage has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic to host office meetings as well as personal video conferencing. This has also led the platform to become a target for pranks and harassment through Zoombombing where strangers enter a Zoom meeting.

To save its users, Zoom had turned on passwords and waiting rooms for meetings by default for free users and removed Meeting IDs from meeting title bars.

The application also came into news for its security flaws and vulnerabilities. The Indian government had also issued an advisory cautioning against the use of Zoom and directed that the application will not be used by the government officials owing to security concerns.

Phishing campaign against Zoom

As per Proofpoint, hackers are using credential phishing emails against Zoom users where people are deceived and lured into sharing their account details.

Cybercriminals are sending users “missed meeting” message claiming that they have missed a Zoom meeting along which would allow them to check their missed conference. Clicking on the link takes users to a spoof Zoom page where unsuspecting users enter their credentials, which reaches the fraudster.

