Zoom introduces two-factor authentication feature: Here’s how you can enable it

You can bolster your Zoom meetings' security with two-factora authentication (Image: Zoom)

One of the most popular video conferencing apps around, Zoom has introduced an enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) method that increases security, especially for organisations and school/college classes to prevent any security breaches in the meeting.

The two-factor authentication can be different for different users as they can either use a password or pin, smart card or mobile device, fingerprints, or voice along with the credentials of the account.

How to enable

You can choose from a range of authentication methods. SAML, OAuth, and password-based authentication are a few methods you can enable to disabled from an account by an individual. In order to enable the 2FA, here are a few steps you can follow

# First, you need to sign-in to the Zoom dashboard.

# Click on the ‘Advanced’ option followed by ‘Security’ in the ‘Navigation’ menu.

# You need to ensure that the sign in with Two-Factor Authentication’ option is enabled.

# You can use these options to enable 2FA for all the users in the account.

# You can also enable 2FA for people with specified roles by choosing ‘Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles’.

# You can enable 2FA for different groups as well by choosing ‘Enable 2FA for users that are in the specified groups’ option.

# Once you are done with ticking on different enabling options, click on ‘Save’ to confirm the settings.

Users also have the option to use authentication apps that have time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) like Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP which send a code through SMS or a voice call for the second factor of the authentication process after you enter the initial credentials to log in.

This will help organisations prevent leaking of the confidential data. Also, it will prevent any outsider from entering online classes since virtual classes have been regular during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd