Skype’s Meet Now is Zoom alternative: How to setup and make office video calls

Skype launches Zoom alternative: How to setup and use Meet Now for video calls

Everyone across the world has adapted to work from home culture due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Respective governments have asked people to stay at home to protect them from getting infected with the virus. To work efficiently from home people worldwide have started using video calling apps and group chatting platforms to connect with colleagues and bosses.

One of the most popular video call apps for office video conferences is Zoom. Lately, Zoom has been under scrutiny due to user personal data leak controversy. Taking this situation as an advantage Microsoft’s Skype introduced ‘Meet Now’ that doesn’t require a user to sign up to make video calls.

With Meet Now, Skype is definitely competing with Zoom and the data leak controversy it’s facing currently. To use Meet Now users don’t need to download the Skype app on their smartphone, unlike Zoom.

Meet Now basically allows users to generate a unique link in just a single click. The link can be shared with a group or individual to start the video call. As mentioned to use Meet Now users will not have to sign up with their personal details unlike Zoom or any other similar apps. Interestingly, Meet Now comes with all Skype features as well such as recording the call, blurring the background, screen sharing, and so on.

How to use Skype Meet Now

–Firstly, the admin or the host of the video call will need to generate a unique free which can be done free of cost by clicking on Meet Now on Skype. The link can be generated in just a single click. Notably, the host of the meeting will need to have Skype installed on her device.

–The admin will then need to share the link with participants of the video call by clicking on the Share Invite option.

–The participants can simply click on the link and begin the video meeting. Notably, the user will not require to download the Skype app on their device to join the meeting like Zoom. Meet Now works on every device be it a smartphone, laptop, tablet or any other.

–The unique link will open in a browser and the call will start right now. Notably, unlike Zoom video meeting links this one doesn’t expire at any given point.

During a meeting users will be able to do all sorts of activities such as — open recent chats, view participants currently in the call, share the Meet Now link, start recording the call, mute or unmute the microphone, turn the video on or off, end the call, open the conversation, share the screen, send a reaction to the call, and more.

Skype clarifies “We will hold your call recordings for up to 30 days and media shared in the chat even longer. Meet Now in Skype is perfect for your conference calls, webinars or work interviews.”

