Zoom unveils Virtual Agent 3.0 for customer support with AI capabilities to avoid repeat contacts

Zoom has upgraded its virtual AI agent for customer support with new capabilities designed to ensure end-to-end resolution and smoother hand-off to human agents while limiting repeated contacts.

The new Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) 3.0 can be used across voice and chat interfaces. It can also interpret documents, forms, images, and serial numbers submitted by customers to extract the relevant information and take actions, automating workflows that previously required manual review, Zoom said in a press release on Wednesday, February 25.

The AI agent’s new capabilities are expected to become generally available over the next few months. It comes at a time when organisations are facing growing pressure to automate more customer service interactions as volumes rise and cost efficiency becomes a priority.