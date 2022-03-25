Zoom new update brings Avatars and direct Twitch streaming to the platform

Zoom has announced a round of updates that will bring a host of new features for users. Some of these features include Memoji-like avatars, allowing live streaming to Twitch, sharing audio to all breakout rooms, video messaging, and updates to Zoom Rooms.

Zoom Meeting updates

Zoom’s new Avatar feature allows you to conduct video calls and webinars using an animated avatar, just like Apple’s Memoji feature. Zoom’s software uses the device’s camera to detect where your face is on the screen and it applies a virtual animated avatar that mimics your expressions and head movements.

Also, account owners and admins can now allow hosts to live stream their meetings or webinars directly to Twitch instead of manual configuring it as a custom live-streaming service.

Hosts can also now share computer audio to all breakout reams to help create a more cohesive experience for participants. This can be enabled when the host begins to share content or while it is in progress.

Updates for Zoom Chat

There is a new sidebar customisation and folders update that will help users keep their chats and channels organised by categorising them into folders. This feature is scheduled to become available on March 28, 2022, according to the company.

Zoom Chat has now added a video messaging feature that will allows users to record and send video messages with the platform, adding another avenue of communication for users who may want to send detailed messages in recorded video.

Zoom Rooms updates

Zoom has also brought out updates for its Zoom Rooms aimed at enterprise users, including a new Workspace Reservation dashboard, Workspace Reservation Desk Suggestions feature and update feedback for Zoom Room users on mac devices.

The new workspace Reservation dashboard lets admins view and interact with metrics and information about how company employees are using Workspace Reservation, including insights into workspace usage and utilisation, check-in rates, top workspaces, and more. The Workspace Reservation Desk Suggestion feature makes personalised suggestions for users to help them decide which desk to reserve at work.