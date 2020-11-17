Zoom introduces new features to prevent unwanted participants at your meetings

You can bolster your Zoom meetings' security with these new features (Image: Zoom)

Zoom has announced new features to secure video chats. One of the most widely used video conferencing apps during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom has been under scrutiny over the security of chats in the past. Here’s a look at the new features/tools which will help users secure their meetings.

Suspend participants

The hosts and co-hosts will now have the option of temporarily pausing a meeting and kicking out any unwanted participant. This can be done by clicking on the “Suspend Participant Activities”. All the activities including video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, and recording will be halted during this time. Breakout rooms will also end when this happens. The feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users.

Now participants can also report a disruptive user by clicking on the top-left security badge directly from Zoom client. Earlier, this power was limited to hosts and co-hosts. The report is sent to Zoom when participants decide to report any user. However, account owners and admins will have to enable these rights for participants in web settings.

At-risk meeting notifier

Users may have seen meeting IDs and links posted on social media platforms and websites. This often leads to a number of disruptive elements entering meeting. The new ‘At-risk meeting notifier,’ will alert the the account owner about a meeting being at risk from unwanted participants.

Zoom says they detect the risk with the help of a tool, which scans public social media posts and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meeting links in order to detect risks. Hosts and admins should ideally ensure that meeting IDs and passwords are not posted on public platforms. If a meeting is detected to be at risk, a new meeting ID can be created followed by enabling security settings, according to the company.

Availability

These features can be accessed by all Zoom users, whether paid or using free service. They have been made available for Zoom desktop clients for Mac, PC, and Linux and smartphones (iOS and Android). The support for web client and VDI will be introduced later in 2020.

