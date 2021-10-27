Zoom is now offering Live Transcription feature to free users

Zoom has announced that the Live Transcription feature is now available for all those who have free Zoom Meetings accounts. This feature, which provides automatic captioning during a Zoom video call, was previously only available for paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars accounts.

But, it currently only supports the English language. Zoom has confirmed that it has plans to extend the feature to other languages as well. The company noted that Zoom also supports manual captioning as well as integration with third-party captioning services.

If you are a single user within a multi-account, then you will have to ask your account admin to enable this functionality via the web portal for all users. Participants can also privately request the meeting host to enable live transcription during the session using the meeting toolbar.

Also Read | Five apps to make your Zoom video meetings productive in 2021

Zoom has also added a few accessibility features across the platform. These include keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and voicemail transcription.

The Zoom users also get the ability to rearrange the gallery view. One will also get the option to adjust the size of the chat and other accessibility features including text formatting, dark mode, focus mode, and more. Zoom is also adding the ability to mute or unmute participants with their consent. This option is for the host.

If you want to enable closed captioning for their own use, then you can follow the steps below. You will find the closed captioning option under the Meetings tab in the Accounts Management settings.

Zoom: How to enable or disable the Live Transcription feature

Step 1: First you need to sign in to the Zoom web portal.

Step 2: Now, click on Settings, which is in the navigation menu.

Step 3: After that, you will have to click on the Meeting tab.

Step 4: Under In Meeting (Advanced), just click the Closed captioning toggle to enable or disable it.

Note: The company says if a verification dialog displays, then you can click on Enable or Disable to verify the change. If the option is grayed out, then it means that the feature has been locked at either the group or account level. So, users will have to contact their Zoom admin.