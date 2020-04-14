Zoom is now letting paid customers choose data centre region for routing calls

Zoom adds call routing feature for paid customers. (Image source: Bloomberg) Zoom adds call routing feature for paid customers. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Zoom has announced a new option for paid customers, wherein they will be able to choose a specific data centre region for routing their calls. The announcement comes after an investigation from Toronto-based Citizen Labs revealed that Zoom had been routing calls for some customers via data centre regions in China, which raised a host of privacy and security questions. At the time, Zoom had admitted this happened due to a mistake and said it had taken the China servers out of the whitelist for calls not originating from the region.

In an official blog post, the company said that every paid Zoom customer will be able to opt in or out of a specific data center region, starting April 18. The post goes on to note that, “this will determine the meeting servers and Zoom connectors that can be used to connect to Zoom meetings or webinars you are hosting and ensure the best-quality service.”

Users should keep in mind this applies only to paid customers, and not to those using the service for free. Zoom sees about 200 million daily meeting sessions now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. For enterprise customers, this will be an important addition as it gives more control and security over their Zoom calls.

Zoom’s blog post adds that paid account owners and admins of such accounts will be able to opt in and opt out of specific data centre regions. However, the post also notes that once a region is chosen as the default one, it will be locked and customers will not be able to change or opt out of their default region. The default region will be the one where the customer’s account is based.

According to Zoom, the majority of their customers would have United States as the default region, given that’s where they are based. Currently, Zoom’s data centres are group into these regions: United States, Canada, Europe, India, Australia, China, Latin America, and Japan/Hong Kong. The company also said that when a region is disabled, regional dial-in numbers will also be disabled.

For free users, Zoom says they will be locked to data centers within their default region where their account is provisioned. The company also reiterated that data of free users outside of China will never be routed through China.

