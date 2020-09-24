Zoom introduces some interesting features for Android users

Zoom on Android receives Video background support, several new features

As the culture of work from home and virtual meetings grow amid the times of pandemic, video-calling apps are exceedingly becoming popular among the people. Over a period of months, Zoom has maintained an unhindered monopoly by providing its users the engaging and interactive features.

To make user-experience better and hassle-free, now the company has introduced several new updates to its Android version of the app. Interestingly, the slew of new modifications include video calling background, audio sharing, breakout room, enhanced chat features and many bug fixes.

Zoom introduces new features

* Virtual background: The virtual video-calling update will now allow users to set a virtual background while on a call. This feature only allows still pictures to be set as background while the support for video is not yet enabled by the app. The new feature also enables pictures from gallery to be set as background along with built-in options. This seems to be quite an entertaining feature for users as it will easily help to hide the embarrassing background of the homes.

* Audio sharing: During the screen sharing, Zoom on Android will allow audio sharing without any interference from the microphone. It will also allow Calendar syncing for getting timely reminders of the meetings. Besides that, the app also brings in enhanced scheduling through default settings.

* Breakout room: The brand-new update now will give user to self-select the Breakout room, in case the host divides the zoom meeting with more than 50 people into multiple chat rooms.

* Enhances chat features: In addition, Chat features have also received impressive updates consisting of the option of hiding chatbots in IM list while enabling the facility of marking images and files as ‘unread’. Some new introductions also enhance link preview along with enhanced search options.

As per a report from Android Police, Zoom Android app has now disabled its support on Chromebook, this means that the app can’t be downloaded anymore from Play store on Chromebook. In addition, Zoom brings several minor bug fixes, it has fixed the issues of the breakout room not following the main session’s modified settings.

