Zoom gets new features: Attendance Status, Polling and more

Zoom is rolling out some new features with the latest update. It brings additional watermark settings, enhanced slide control, attendance status, and more. With this, the company has also extended the ability to enable automatic updates for all users. Previously, the automatic update feature was only available for enterprise users. Here’s a look at all the features.

The video calling platform has added a new feature called Attendance Status. This will allow meeting hosts and co-hosts with Google and Outlook calendar integrations to view who has accepted or declined the meeting invite and see whether they have joined.

Zoom is also adding updates to Zoom Meetings, and the new features will help users host a more ‘frictionless’ meeting, engage with attendees, and get the most out of their recorded content.

The new update also lets a host to select multiple people to control the movement of slides in a presentation. “With enhanced slide control, presenters no longer have to ask another attendee to move the presentation forward, streamlining the presentation experience,” the company said.

Meeting and webinar hosts are also getting options for creating polls, including ranked responses, matching, short and long answers, and fill in the blank. The company says that this feature will create more opportunities for the host to gain feedback and insights from team members. “This same functionality can be used for quizzes, creating more effective experiences for students, onboarding sessions, or lunch-and-learn events,” Zoom said.

The update also offers an additional watermark setting. The platform is now giving an option to change the size and placement of watermarks to help users get the most out of your recorded content and avoid distracting watermarks. One can also enable watermarks by default and customize them via the web portal prior to the meeting.