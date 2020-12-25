Zoom gets better support for Apple systems, other changes for Android app

The new Zoom update will help it get an edge of competitors like Skype and Google Meet. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Zoom has released a new update for Android and desktop users. The new update brings a bunch of features including call end tones and support for Apple Silicon M1 processors. They will help Zoom stand out among competitors like Google Meet and Skype. Let’s have a look at what is new in the latest update.

What’s new with Zoom for Android?

The Zoom Android app is receiving the v5.4.7 update. The new update features a new chime for all call ends. This lets users differentiate between a call that ended abruptly and one that was knowingly ended. Contacts imported can now be added as Zoom contacts. All non-verbal feedback options of the ongoing-call interface are now moved to a reactions button in the corner, allowing for a neater interface.

As a host, users will be able to see all reactions next to the participants’ names in the participant list. Further, an aggregate number of reactions can now also be seen at the bottom of the participants’ list. This is ideal for Zoom meetings with a large number of attendees, where hosts can now keep a count of how many members are providing feedback and of what kind.

Hosts and co-hosts in Zoom meetings can now also make use of the hand-raise feature along with other participants. The company has also added text messaging support across SMS and MMS for Zoom Phone Pro users. Other changes include a better grouping of security options, and other fixes and security enhancements.

Zoom Desktop gets support for Apple Silicon processors

Coming to Zoom Desktop, the latest updates add support for Apple Silicon M1 processors. The macOS Zoom Desktop client will now be able to support ARM-based CPUs better than before. Most of the changes in the interface that were brought to the Android update have also been introduced to the desktop client. Also added is a new poll reports feature that will be available during live sessions. Other bug fixes and security enhancements have also been fused into the new update.