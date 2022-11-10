scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Zoom gets new collaboration features, will add its own Zoom Mail and Calendar soon

Here are all the new Zoom features coming to the platform, announced at its annual Zoomtopia event.

zoom, zoom features, zoom meetings,Zoom’s own Mail and Calendar clients are on the way, meaning the company’s now even better equipped to take on the likes of Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365. (File)

Zoom has announced a host of new features at its annual Zoomtopia event. hile the company claims to have launched over 1,500 features and enhancements in all this year, this new announcement may well be one of the biggest feature drops for the platform in 2022.

Zoom’s own Mail and Calendar clients are on the way, meaning the company’s now even better equipped to take on the likes of Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365. Here, we list down all that’s been announced and take a look at what they have in store.

Zoom Mail and Calendar

Zoom’s Mail and Calendar apps are all about Zoom users not having to leave the Zoom platform to check their emails and appointments. The services are currently in beta and are only available in US and Canada for now, but once they’re rolled out widely, Zoom users will no longer have to depend on other services. Emails sent between Zoom Mail users will feature end-to-end encryption. Zoom Calendar, meanwhile, will allow scheduling Zoom voice and video calls in the app.

Also Read |YouTube introduces pinch to zoom and video navigation on mobile and web

Zoom Spots

Arriving in 2023, Zoom Spots is a virtual co-working space designed to fuel a more in-person working environment where people can collaborate and work side by side – virtually. The company didn’t delve into too many details here but it’s clear it’s aiming to bridge the gap between people in different locations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Zoom Virtual Agent

The Google Workspace plans offer 24/7 phone and email support but Zoom’s going the extra mile by introducing an intelligent conversational AI called Zoom Virtual Agent to resolve issues. Essentially a chat bot, this service will help reduce wait times and will “deliver fast, personalised customer experiences.” It will be available starting 2023.

Also Read |How to activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series

Zoom Meetings

Zoom meetings are getting even better, starting with a new Smart Recordings feature that makes recordings more consumable. Recordings will soon be accompanied with summaries, next steps, and smart chapters. Meetings are also gaining templates that will set the right config for different kinds of meetings – training sessions or all-hands meetings. Lastly, if you’re looking particularly shabby, you can instead use an avatar to represent you from an extended list of options.

Improved collaboration on Zoom One

Zoom One – the company’s all-in-one collaboration solution with its chat, phone, meetings, and whiteboard features – has just gotten better at its job. Soon, you’ll be able to access Phone, in-meeting chats, and Team Chats in one place. New scheduling features will let you send messages at a specified time “to better align with a team member’s time zone, working hours, and out-of-office plans.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:28:09 am
Next Story

With runaway win, Ron DeSantis’ political career becomes supercharged

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement