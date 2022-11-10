Zoom gets new collaboration features, will add its own Zoom Mail and Calendar soon

Zoom has announced a host of new features at its annual Zoomtopia event. hile the company claims to have launched over 1,500 features and enhancements in all this year, this new announcement may well be one of the biggest feature drops for the platform in 2022.

Zoom’s own Mail and Calendar clients are on the way, meaning the company’s now even better equipped to take on the likes of Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365. Here, we list down all that’s been announced and take a look at what they have in store.

Zoom Mail and Calendar

Zoom’s Mail and Calendar apps are all about Zoom users not having to leave the Zoom platform to check their emails and appointments. The services are currently in beta and are only available in US and Canada for now, but once they’re rolled out widely, Zoom users will no longer have to depend on other services. Emails sent between Zoom Mail users will feature end-to-end encryption. Zoom Calendar, meanwhile, will allow scheduling Zoom voice and video calls in the app.

Zoom Spots

Arriving in 2023, Zoom Spots is a virtual co-working space designed to fuel a more in-person working environment where people can collaborate and work side by side – virtually. The company didn’t delve into too many details here but it’s clear it’s aiming to bridge the gap between people in different locations.

Zoom Virtual Agent

The Google Workspace plans offer 24/7 phone and email support but Zoom’s going the extra mile by introducing an intelligent conversational AI called Zoom Virtual Agent to resolve issues. Essentially a chat bot, this service will help reduce wait times and will “deliver fast, personalised customer experiences.” It will be available starting 2023.

Zoom Meetings

Zoom meetings are getting even better, starting with a new Smart Recordings feature that makes recordings more consumable. Recordings will soon be accompanied with summaries, next steps, and smart chapters. Meetings are also gaining templates that will set the right config for different kinds of meetings – training sessions or all-hands meetings. Lastly, if you’re looking particularly shabby, you can instead use an avatar to represent you from an extended list of options.

Improved collaboration on Zoom One

Zoom One – the company’s all-in-one collaboration solution with its chat, phone, meetings, and whiteboard features – has just gotten better at its job. Soon, you’ll be able to access Phone, in-meeting chats, and Team Chats in one place. New scheduling features will let you send messages at a specified time “to better align with a team member’s time zone, working hours, and out-of-office plans.”