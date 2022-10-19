scorecardresearch
Zoom Events launched in India to power virtual events of any size

Zoom Events, the company's virtual event experience product, is now available for users in India.

Zoom events launched IndiaZoom Events can be used to host many kinds of events, including single-session events, multi-day events, multi-track events, and concurrent sessions. (Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom announced the availability of Zoom Events, the company’s virtual event experience product, in India. Zoom Events combines the features of Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and Team chat into one solution aimed at event organisers conducting live events for audiences of any size.

According to Zoom, more than 7,000 customers have used Zoom Events since it launched in 2021, with an average of about 150 events conducted daily. The company’s annual conference, Zoomtopia on Zoom Events and over 30,000 virtual attendees worldwide.

Zoom Events can be used to host many kinds of events, including single-session events, multi-day events, multi-track events, and concurrent sessions. It has interactive features like “Expo floor” to help attendee participation. It also makes it easier for organisers to manage content after events and make them available for on-demand viewing. The platform also has analytics and reporting tools to help track attendee engagement.

Earlier this year, Zoom had announced many new features aimed at students and educators. The features included new enhancements to the Breakout Rooms feature and added support for virtual background and blur on Chromebooks.

