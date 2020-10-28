Zoom starts rolling out end-to-end encryption for all users: Here’s how to enable it

You can bolster your Zoom meetings' security with two-factora authentication (Image: Zoom)

Zoom has started rolling out its new end-to-end Encryption feature for both the free and paid users on PC, MAC, iOS and Android. According to Zoom, this end-to-end encryption feature will safeguard the private and sensitive data of the users under which even Zoom will not be having the access to the Encryption key except the participants of that specific group chat session.

As reported earlier, Zoom in its blogpost last-month announced that it will be rolling out E2EE feature where users would be able to host more than 200 participants at a time while the feature remains activated. However, this feature of Encryption will now be available as a technical preview for first 30 days where it will enable users to share their feedback. Thereafter, users would be able to use the E2EE feature as usual after the completion of 30 days period.

Besides that, once the E2EE is activated on Zoom app, it will not be going to allow you to use other features such as join before host, cloud recording, breakout rooms, polling, 1:1 private chat, live transcription, streaming and meeting reactions.

Further, hosts can enable this setting at account, group or user level while all the participants must be having E2EE feature enable on their devices. For that you can enable E2EE meetings at account level and can choose E2EE option for per meeting basis

Here we list the steps as to how you can enable End-to-End Encryption feature:

Step 1: First and foremost, make sure you are Signed in on Zoom portal

Step 2: Then head towards navigation panel and click on Settings

Step 3: In the settings, Click on Meeting tab

Step 4: Under Security, verify that End-to-End Encryption is enabled

Step 5: In case, the feature is disabled, tap on Enable option and click Turn On to verify change

Step 6: Thereafter, choose the default encryption type and click on Save

Note: Sometimes it might happen that the option of Encryption has been locked out at group or account level while it is greyed out. In that case, you need to contact your Zoom admin for enabling of the feature.

