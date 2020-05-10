Zoom alternatives: Here are the Indian startups taking on the popular video conferencing app (Image source: Reuters) Zoom alternatives: Here are the Indian startups taking on the popular video conferencing app (Image source: Reuters)

Written by: Shubhang Gopal

With video conferencing becoming the new normal with most people working from home and the popular incumbent, Zoom, coming under a cloud because of security issues, a huge opportunity has opened up for Indian companies to come up with a viable video conferencing option. In fact, on April 13, the central government launched a challenge for Indian tech start-ups to come up with alternatives to already existing video conferencing apps. Most participating teams companies are already in the prototyping phase of their applications.

Here is our look at the most interesting solutions to emerge as a result of MeitY’s push:

Say Namaste, by Inscripts

Say Namaste is a video conferencing software developed by a team of 50 developers working at the Mumbai-based company, Inscripts. Within two days of its initial launch, the online platform had garnered 500,000 users, as per the company’s spokesperson. With over ten years of experience in building communication products, Inscripts hopes to challenge existing applications by promoting its multi-party video conferencing solution for enterprises and personal users alike. The software also lays great emphasis on file-sharing in a chat window along with live screen sharing possibilities.

Security and privacy were also a major concern for the company. “We use high-level encryption for all our data transmission and all user data is encrypted in-transit and at-rest. To ensure security of video conferences, we do not store any conversations or videos on our servers,” said CEO Anuj Garg. The company is also aiming to apply two-factor authentication by using OTP technology to verify the identity of the participants who join a video call. “We are also in the process of getting a third-party independent security audit done to ensure there are no loopholes as we gear up for a commercial launch,” he said.

Developed by a Mumbai startup, Say Namaste video conference platform is set to take on Zoom

With a current user base of 700,000, Say Namaste is actively working on adding additional customisation options and is carrying out pilots with enterprises to develop a better understanding of market needs. The platform is also working towards increasing its capacity from 25 to 100 live participants as well as regional language versions. Hoping to reap the benefits of its excessive security protocols, Say Namaste is targeting to establish itself as one of the primary choices for video-conferencing.

Floor, by 10Times

Floor is a video conferencing solution built by Noida-based events discovery platform 10Times. Aiming to capture the untapped market of video conferencing for carrying out seminars, summits, or even facilitating tradeshows or market selling, the application offers video conferencing of varying types, thus attempting to establish itself as a one-stop solution for both personal and professional video-based communications. “Professionals need to meet in order to unlock new opportunities and forge relationships. We hope to ensure physical immobility does not hamper economic and professional growth,” said Atul Todi, CEO and Co-founder, 10Times. The uniqueness of the application is the additional features available during a video conference, such as audience polls, live question-answers, and even using AI driven user matching algorithms.

Todi said all different forms of communication like live audio, video and text are encrypted. “Besides this, our data is stored in secured servers like Amazon Web Services. Overall, we feel quite comfortable and confident about maintaining user privacy and would continue to work on upgraded security parameters to meet global requirements.”

Floor is a video conferencing solution built by Noida-based events discovery platform 10Times. (Image: Zoom Blog) Floor is a video conferencing solution built by Noida-based events discovery platform 10Times. (Image: Zoom Blog)

The company claims there is interest for their product from corporates as well as the education and healthcare sectors. Their target is to achieve 5-10 million minutes of live networking on the platform in the next 30 days, with further scaling of the revenue model in the coming months.

KL Meet, by KnowledgeLens

KL Meet is a Bangalore-based company, aiming to integrate big data, AI and IoT functionalities into its video conferencing solution. Having already worked on a video conferencing project for the Central Pollution Control Board, the company decided to scale its solution to a customisable, secure, cost-effective option for hosting meetings and conferences. The application aims to stand out by getting rid of the hassle of subscription, providing full control of the video conference to the host enterprise, using locational services to implement unique features such as pinpointing nearby kirana stores and aiming to build a KL Meet community network for users to interact with each other.

Download these video calling apps if you’re working from home

The app also utilises the company’s expertise in AI technologies, by incorporating a virtual conference assistant to implement minutes of meeting and meeting actions. The app is also designed to achieve a high degree of customisation, to allow its use for social meetings, consulting applications and even virtual shopping.

“The entire data resides within the enterprise boundary, the meetings come with very secured communication options where the encryptions can be customised and the end user doesn’t have to worry about any vulnerabilities that will be left open. We even offer the hosted model for enterprise, which completely eliminates the need for third-party servers,” said Sudheesh Narayanan, Founder and CEO of KnowledgeLens. The company aims to make the app available for small businesses soon.

Shubhang Gopal is an intern with indianexpress.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd