Scared of Zoombombing? Zoom admins can now disable personal meeting IDs

With all the data security and user privacy issues highlighted around Zoom in the recent past, the video conferencing platform has been scrutiny for the last couple of months. Lately, the popular video conference platform rolled out several new security features with the Zoom 5.0 update to prevent incidents of zoomboombing. Zoom is all set to bring more features related to the security and privacy of the meetings hosted on the platform. With the latest update, Zoom admins get more control over the use of personal meeting IDs (PMIs).

Zoom account owners and admins have got the ability to disable the use of personal meeting IDs for scheduling or starting an instant meeting. Zoom said that this is “because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level.”

When PMIs are turned off, existing PMIs and personal links will become invalid and can’t be utilized to host a meeting. However, if someone is trying to access them a message stating “PMI is disabled” will be displayed. To update your previously scheduled or recurring meetings using a PMI head over to the Zoom web portal, navigate to Meetings, and delete any Upcoming Meetings that use a PMI. After this, you can create new meetings from your preferred scheduler and send out new invitations.

“The ability to disable a PMI is a great option for organizations seeking added control and security for their enterprise-wide Zoom meetings. Some organizations, however, may still want to provide the convenience of PMIs,” Zoom added.

In the latest blog Zoom mentioned that it will add new security features to the free Basic accounts on May 9. Starting May 9, all Basic Zoom account admins will be required to set a password for all meetings, including new meetings, previously scheduled meetings, and those using PMI. Additionally, the waiting rooms for PMI (personal meeting ID) will be turned on by default, and screen sharing privileges will be Host-Only by default. “These enhanced protections will help enable our free users to securely meet right out of the box,” Zoom noted.

