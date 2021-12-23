Zoom adds new features with automatic Focus Mode, Workspace Reservations: Here’s a detailed look

Zoom is rolling out some new features with its latest update. Users will now be able to reserve an in-office workspace, share cloud recordings, and video mails.

Zoom Meetings

Hosts will now have more control over meetings, as they can schedule Zoom meetings with Focus Mode enabled from the start, providing fewer distractions among participants. Preferred ‘Gallery View’ can also be saved to each unique meeting ID, where the host will be able to load from presets instead of changing the camera placement in every meeting – hence saving time.

Zoom Chat

Missed video calls will now be centrally located in your chat so you can quickly check on what you missed. Clicking on the notification will also direct you to the channel or meeting. Additionally, videos set via Zoom Chat will now be saved locally onto your mobile devices for ease of access, and GIFs will now be displayed in your message box.

Zoom Rooms

Workspace Reservation will allow users to book workspaces using an interactive map, which can be accessed while on-site or remotely. The update will be released in public beta access later this month.

Zoom’s upcoming Workspace Reservation system. (Image credit: Zoom) Zoom’s upcoming Workspace Reservation system. (Image credit: Zoom)

The platform has also added “local-only screen share” support for Mac and Windows users. The feature was previously only available on Zoom Rooms Appliances, where the host could share their notes and screen with an in-room (locally present) individual while hiding it from other participants. On the new platforms, this will be achieved via an HDMI connection.

Zoom for Home

Paid feature, Zoom for Home now has support for the iPad, providing users with a flexible, space-saving device for their remote or on-site workspaces. The company is also collaborating with Neat devices to create a new portrait-oriented frame/tablet that is aimed at taking up less space in your room and offers superior sound.

Additionally, owners of the Amazon Fire TV will be able to download the app and take Zoom calls from their living room, though a 1080p webcam will be required for video calling.

On mobile, users can now send video mails which will be directed into the recipient’s voicemail inbox. Other updates include privacy options for Outlook and Google Calendar integrations, where meeting and scheduling details can be marked as private by the host.

They can also share or allow external access to cloud recordings, thereby reducing friction with stakeholders.