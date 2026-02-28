Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal shifts focus to neuroscience with Temple

According to the report, medical professionals have described Temple as an intriguing device, yet they have also advised against exaggerating its current capabilities. (Image: YouTube/ Raj Shamani)

Weeks after stepping down as chief executive of Zomato and its parent Eternal, Deepinder Goyal is back with a new venture — and a $54-million funding round to support it. The 43-year-old entrepreneur has raised the money for Temple, a wearable technology startup focused on brain monitoring. In a post on X, Goyal said the funds came through a friends-and-family round backed by founder friends and early Zomato supporters. The round values Temple at around $190 million post-money. More than 30 employees also invested in the company at the same valuation.

Regulatory filings show that Goyal is leading the round, with participation from Steadview Capital. Other backers include Peak XV Partners, InfoEdge Ventures, and Dharana Capital. Several well-known founders also joined the round, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, Kunal Shah of CRED, and Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha.