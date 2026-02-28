Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal shifts focus to neuroscience with Temple

Weeks after stepping down as chief executive of Zomato and its parent Eternal, Deepinder Goyal is back with a new venture — and a $54-million funding round to support it. The 43-year-old entrepreneur has raised the money for Temple, a wearable technology startup focused on brain monitoring. In a post on X, Goyal said the funds came through a friends-and-family round backed by founder friends and early Zomato supporters. The round values Temple at around $190 million post-money. More than 30 employees also invested in the company at the same valuation.
Regulatory filings show that Goyal is leading the round, with participation from Steadview Capital. Other backers include Peak XV Partners, InfoEdge Ventures, and Dharana Capital. Several well-known founders also joined the round, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, Kunal Shah of CRED, and Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha.
Goyal stepped down from Zomato in January, handing leadership to Albinder Dhindsa, who heads quick-commerce arm Blinkit. The move marked the end of nearly two decades at the helm of the food delivery company he co-founded in 2008.
Temple reflects what Goyal has described as a move toward “higher-risk exploration and experimentation.” The startup is building what he calls a high-performance wearable for elite athletes.
In earlier public comments, Goyal explained that Temple’s device is designed to sit on the wearer’s temple and continuously track cerebral blood flow. He claims it will measure data points that current wearables are unable to capture, offering deeper insights into athletic performance and recovery.
The company has also launched a hiring drive across fields such as embedded systems, neuroscience, and brain-computer interface engineering.
Temple is entering a crowded wearables space that already includes global players such as Whoop, Oura, and Garmin. These companies have spent years refining devices that track sleep, recovery, and performance. Whether Temple’s brain-focused approach will stand out remains to be seen.
Goyal’s interest in health and performance technology is not new. He previously backed Ultrahuman, another India-based wearable startup. He also invested $25 million of his own capital in October 2025 in a venture called Continue Research, which seeks to find a way to extend human lifespan.
Temple is his most ambitious move so far, beyond food delivery, a bet on the future of brain data and performance technology.