Free medical check-up to no-contact delivery: How Zomato, Swiggy tackling COVID-19

New coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are being discovered almost every day and to prevent the virus from spreading further companies are either asking employees to work from home or setting up precautionary measures. Food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy have also come up with preventive measures that ensure the safety of customers, delivery partners, merchants, and employees. Zomato and Swiggy are educating delivery partners and asking restaurants to maintain food hygiene in the kitchen.

In an official press note Zomato noted, “We are continuously training and educating our delivery partners on the best practices of personal hygiene, proper method, and frequency of handwashing/sanitizing as well as what to do in case they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.” While delivery partners at Swiggy are “continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method & frequency of washing hands as well as identification of associated symptoms.”

Should any delivery partners notice any associated symptoms of coronavirus both Zomato and Swiggy have asked them to self-quarantine or reach out to a doctor immediately. Both the food delivery services are providing with free medical checkups. “We will support our delivery partners financially during this time,” Zomato said. “We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases,” Swiggy added. Delivery partners are also being sent advisories on COVID-19 released by the Ministry of Health & Family Affairs to keep them updated on the situation.

The food delivery apps are also advising restaurants to follow best practices in kitchens while handling and packaging food items. In fact, Zomato also provides a “hygiene rating” filter option where customers will be able to check restaurants that maintain maximum hygiene. “We’ll continue to reiterate best practices around food handling and packaging with our merchant partners and drive availability of hand sanitizers across the restaurant for food handlers,” Zomato said.

Zomato and Swiggy are also providing an optional “leave package by the door” if customers want to avoid contact with the delivery partner. Zomato users can request Zomato Valet for this. Of course, this works only on online paid orders.

