After Zomato, Swiggy starts alcohol delivery; here are the details

Alcohol will be made available from authorized retailers, who will be listed on the platform after the company has validated their license and other required documents. (Image: PTI) Alcohol will be made available from authorized retailers, who will be listed on the platform after the company has validated their license and other required documents. (Image: PTI)

Swiggy has started delivering alcohol in Ranchi after obtaining all of the necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government. Swiggy states that it will be expanding the service to other major cities in the state of Jharkhand within a week. Besides Jharkhand, the company is also in talks with multiple state governments for the same.

Customers can order alcohol in Ranchi from the Swiggy app by heading to the ‘Wine Shops’ category. This new category will only appear when the user updates the app.

Alcohol will be made available from authorized retailers, who will be listed on the platform after the company has validated their license and other required documents.

Swiggy alcohol delivery begins: Full details

To ensure that it abides by the law while delivering alcohol, the company will be taking measures like mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. Age verification can be completed by uploading a scanned government ID and taking a selfie on the app.

Customers will be required to provide the delivery executive an OTP delivered to them via the app at the time of delivery. The order will be handed over to the person whom the account belongs too.

The company has said that there will be a cap on the order quantity, to ensure that a customer is not able to get alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law.

Also Read: FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swiggy has relentlessly worked to solve customer pain points and support local governments in every way possible. Taking advantage of our existing technology and infrastructure to enable hyperlocal deliveries, we have been working closely with the local authorities to support them with initiatives like expansion of grocery delivery and COVID-19 relief efforts. By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing,” said Anuj Rathi, VP – Products, Swiggy.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato has also started delivering alcohol in Jharkhand. Zomato is currently delivering alcohol in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. Zomato has not revealed how it will be delivering alcohol to consumers. However, we expect it to follow the same protocols as Swiggy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd