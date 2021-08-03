Zomato Pro Plus announced with unlimited free deliveries: Price, and other details

Zomato Pro Plus membership has been launched and is currently visible on the app. The new membership offers unlimited free deliveries and other benefits. However, this is a limited-time period offer and is visible to a limited number of users.

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, announced the launch of the Pro Plus membership on Twitter and also mentioned that this will be an invite-only service. While the company hasn’t mentioned the criteria for the Zomato Pro Plus membership, it might be available for those who use the app a lot for ordering food or those who have the Pro membership.

The app’s FAQ section asserts that “Zomato Pro Plus is an invite-only upgrade of Zomato Pro that brings an all-encompassing membership program with no delivery and surge fee, when you order food on Zomato.” “We are rolling it out to more users every day. If you are an existing Pro member, continue ordering on Zomato and will notify you if become eligible,” the company said.

Zomato’s FAQ section also says that if a user becomes a Pro member, then the chances of getting the invite for the Plus membership will increase. The invite for Zomato Pro Plus membership is visible to us and it shows that there are two plans. The 12-month Zomato Pro Plus plan will cost you Rs 900, whereas the 3-month plan is priced at Rs 300. The annual plan seems to be a better option as it will save more money.

Apart from free unlimited delivery, users also get all the benefits of Zomato Pro membership. The company says that the Zomatio Pro Plus membership is basically an addition to Zomato Pro benefits and one will still get up to 40 per cent discount on dining out that the app is offering the regular Pro membership.

Currently, the Zomato Pro membership cost Rs 200 for 90 days and includes benefits like up to 30 percent extra discount on food deliveries, up to 40 percent off on dining, and faster delivery.