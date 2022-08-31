scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Zomato launches ‘Intercity legends’: Now order food from other cities, here’s how it will work

Zomato is introducing a new inter-city food delivery service called ‘Intercity Legends’. Customers can now order from other cities, though the service is limited to those living in South Delhi and Gurgaon for now.

Zomato, Zomato intercity legends, Zomato Intercity order, Zomato Intercity legends list of citiesZomato has a new intercity food delivery service called 'Intercity Legends.' (Image credit: Express photo)

Zomato is introducing a new inter-city food delivery service called ‘Intercity Legends’. The service will let users order the best-known dishes from famous restaurants in other cities, though the delivery will take over a day or so in some cases. For now, Zomato is limiting the delivery option to just residents of Gurgaon and South Delhi, meaning only people located in these areas will be able to place ‘intercity’ orders. Here’s what the new service will mean for customers.

Intercity Legends on Zomato: Which cities can you order food from?

In a blog post, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote that the new service will let customers “order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur.”

The ‘Legends’ tab appears as a banner for those living in South Delhi and Gurgaon. We were able to see it on our Zomato app. Right now, the list of cities to order from includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar.

Not all restaurants are displayed for each city, only some of the iconic ones. For instance in Lucknow, we could see seven restaurants, which included the Grandson of Tunday Kababi, and The Mughal’s Dastarkhawan. Not all dishes in these restaurants are shown either. Only the well-known and best-selling dishes. The amount of food you can expect is also given out. For instance, below Chicken Masala in Dastarkhawan, Zomato mentions 500 grams.

So how is the food delivered? The food will travel the distance to your home via a flight. Zomato says the “food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit.”

The company further claims that “state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.” Customers can just “microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food,” once they receive it, states the company.

Zomato claims it “rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks,” though right now it is limited to Gurgaon and South Delhi. According to Goyal’s blog, the sky’s the limit for ‘Intercity Legends’ given there are “100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer.”

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:56:29 am
