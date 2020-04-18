Zomato contactless dining at restaurants: Lets you book table, order food, and pay via app

Zomato contactless dining for restaurants: Lets you book table, order food, and pay via app Zomato contactless dining for restaurants: Lets you book table, order food, and pay via app

Amid the coronavirus pandemic the online delivery industry has seen lots of ups and downs. With contactless delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket and others have been working day in and night to serve the customers. Taking the “contactless” strategy forward Zomato on Saturday introduced contactless dining. As the name suggests with contactless dining Zomato minimises customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched – by eliminating the use of high-touch elements at restaurants.

The Zomato contactless dining includes three components – contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment. The contactless menu allows customers to scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu with dish and pairing recommendations. With contactless ordering, customers can order through the app at the restaurant and needn’t talk to the waiting staff to place or modify an order. Lastly, with contactless payment customers can just pay the bill via the app and leave the restaurant premises.

The contactless dining eliminates the need for menu cards and bill books — which are often touched by everyone and are typically unsanitized and could potentially be a source of concern.

More features

Zomato is also building more features on the app such as the ability to order multiple courses, and the option to pay for yourself or the entire table for a hassle-free dining experience.

Contactless dining also ensures that consumers don’t have to wait to place their order or pay the bill. Thus, making the entire experience far more seamless and convenient for the users. The prompts on the Zomato app will reveal the restaurant’s hygiene records to assist customers in informed decision making, and also allow them to report any deviations from what has been self-reported by the restaurant.

“Contactless dining is a step forward in the right direction for the restaurant industry; this will provide for a better and hassle free dining experience for customers, and also improve the economics of the restaurant industry – by helping bring down manpower costs, as well as reducing the table turnover time,” said Zomato.

Zomato is also adding safety features on the app wherein restaurants will be able to self-report safety and hygiene measures that they undertake, such as – sanitized premise, hand sanitization, food hygiene, table layout, staff temperature check, and staff hygiene and awareness.

“We believe a proactive approach towards safety and hygiene will go a long way in building confidence back in dining out. Our teams will start reaching out to restaurants in the coming weeks to educate them about self regulation and Contactless Dining, so that when the lockdown ends, our restaurant partners can inspire confidence in the public and usher a safer, more seamless era of dining experiences,” Zomato said.

