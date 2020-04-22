Zomato makes it mandatory for delivery partners to download Aarogya Setu app on their phone Zomato makes it mandatory for delivery partners to download Aarogya Setu app on their phone

The Government of India introduced the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app to track people coming in close contact with any COVID-19 positive person. Today, Zomato, one of the leading food delivery platforms in the country, announced that it has made it mandatory for all delivery partners to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphone. This, Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato said, will help the company as well as the authorities quickly find out if any delivery person comes in contact with a coronavirus infected person.

“Today, we’ve started mandating each of our delivery partners to install and use @SetuAarogya. The idea is to keep individuals as well as the authorities informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus – to prevent further spread,” Goyal noted in a tweet thread. “We are also going to showcase that our delivery partners are using the Aarogya Setu app so that it gives our users confidence to get their essentials home delivered, and not step out,” he further added.

What if a delivery person doesn’t download Aarogya Setu?

Zomato is making sure that all delivery partners have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their smartphone. The company is taking serious measures to ensure the same. Zomato is making sure that they can only login to their Zomato Delivery Partner app if their phone has the Aarogya Setu app installed, and is running as a background process on their smartphone.

“With this feature, we hope to fulfill two main objectives – a) In case our delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area, authorities will know at the earliest. This will instantly enable us to isolate the delivery partner, and support him/her for quarantine and treatment. b) In case everything’s showing okay on the app, then a user knows for sure that whichever delivery partner is bringing their order to the doorstep is most likely safe and aware,” Goyal explained.

Zomato further claims that this is the very first time that they have “mandated delivery partners to do anything special”. “We have never even mandated our delivery partners to wear the ubiquitous red t-shirt,” Goyal said.

PM Narendra Modi has been requesting each and every citizen of the country to download the application on their smartphone. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

The Aarogya Setu app uses Bluetooth and location data to trace people with the app active on their phone and alert them and the authorities as soon as they come in contact with an infected person.

In a latest interview Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app doesn’t store user data in server beyond 60 days. He notes that data of users not infected with the virus will be deleted after 30 days while the data of Covid-19 positive person will be removed from the server after 60 days. Kant also assured that the data isn’t shared with third parties. Read more.

