Zoho halts 2026 salary hikes, looks to ‘avoid mass layoffs’ amid surging AI costs

Zoho is freezing annual salary hikes for all employees in 2026 as rising AI infrastructure costs and an uncertain software market put pressure on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) major’s spending.

Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho, said that the company is “working hard” to avoid mass layoffs and has trimmed its marketing budget as part of its efforts to rein in spending even as growing AI usage pushes up expenses.

In a post on X on Tuesday, October 13, Vembu said that Zoho had not hired new employees in 18 months, offering a bleak picture of the software jobs market amid the AI boom. The company has over 19,000 employees worldwide, according to its official website.

The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control. On top of that is the challenging geopolitical backdrop. We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apolgized for not being able to avoid this. We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now. Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them. We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 12, 2026

The former CEO of the Chennai-based multinational further said server prices have quadrupled, driving up the cost of running data centres to power AI workloads. Additionally, growing AI adoption has led to an increase in demand for computing power, forcing companies like Zoho to invest more in servers and data centre infrastructure. Vembu also cited geopolitical challenges as a factor in the pay hike freeze.

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Zoho joins a growing list of tech companies taking drastic steps such as reducing employee compensation and cutting jobs in order to keep up with the rising costs of investing in and running AI infrastructure.

The move also comes amid the so-called ‘SaaSpocalypse’ debate, as AI threatens traditional software business models and puts pressure on India’s $315 billion IT services industry, forcing outsourcing giants such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Infosys, and Cognizant to cut costs, rethink pricing, and contend with clients bringing more work in-house thanks to AI.

“Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them. We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked,” Vembu said.

Tech layoffs in 2026

So far in 2026, there have been an estimated 644 layoffs at tech companies with 1,93,698 people impacted at a pace of 677 people per day. In 2025, over 245,953 people were impacted by layoffs in the tech sector (674 people per day), according to TrueUp, a tech job-seeking platform that also operates one of the most widely cited tech layoff trackers.

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Last week, Amazon announced its latest round of job cuts impacting at least 1000 workers following its larger round of layoffs in 2025 which has reportedly affected around 30,000 employees.

On the Indian tech workforce, in particular, enterprise giant Oracle recently announced it is shrinking headcount by about 21,000 employees globally, with India-based workers estimated to account for more than half of that reduction, according to a Blind survey.

Earlier this year, US-headquartered Cognizant, which has a sizeable workforce in India, announced it will lay off around 4,000 employees, roughly 1 per cent of its headcount, as part of a major restructuring programme.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remains thus far the only Indian IT services provider ​to have announced mass layoffs in the AI era, implementing cuts of more than 12,000 in 2025. However, other IT giants have flagged that their traditional role as mass recruiters may be winding down.