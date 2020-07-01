Zee5 announces TikTok’s rival HiPi after 59 Chinese apps banned in India

After India banned 59 Chinese apps Zee5 announces to TikTok’s India rival HiPi After India banned 59 Chinese apps Zee5 announces to TikTok’s India rival HiPi

Zee5 is a well-known name in the country. The Indian streaming application is all set to launch its TikTok rival in the country later this month. Today, Zee5 announced the name of the platform and it is called HiPi. For the unaware, HiPi isn’t a separate application but a section within the Zee5 app. The app is available on both Android as well as iOS.

The name HiPi comes from the “vision of a youthful and carefree planet where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence. A fun place where users can uninhibitedly and unapologetically be themselves without fear of being judged.” With HiPi Zee5 aims to unlock the “potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to Stardom.”

“Keeping up with the promise of delivering an unmatched super-app experience, ZEE5 today revealed the name of the much awaited and India’s first ever fully homegrown short video platform. Made for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, ZEE5’s innovative and exciting platform called ‘HiPi’ is a place where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features,” Zee5 noted in an official email statement.

The company claims that HiPi will bring exciting features that will allow creative minds of the country to express themselves in the “most creative way”.

Zee5 is launching its short video platform at the time when the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including the very popular TikTok app. The application is currently unavailable in India for all users. The company is working with the government of India on the directive issued.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s India rivals such as Mitron, Roposo, Chingari, ShareChat, among others are gaining popularity in the country. Zee5’s HiPi is going to add to the list later this month. Given the platform is already used by many users in the country it is likely that HiPi will gain wide popularity in the country.

