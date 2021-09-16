YouTube’s new Translate feature for comments now available for Android and iOS users

YouTube has confirmed that it is releasing a new feature, which will give users the ability to translate comments into over 100 languages. The new feature has started rolling out on the YouTube mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. The new translate button will be present below every comment, which will enable the translation of the text to other languages.

Users will be able to switch between the translated text and the original comment, posted on a particular video. The new feature will enable users to instantly translate any comment on the YouTube app.

The translate button will be present above the like, dislike, and reply options shown in the box of every comment.

Now on mobile: A ‘Translate’ button for YouTube comments in over 100 languages 💬🌎 Unlock conversations with communities around the world in just one click! Try it out in español, português, Deutsch, Français, Pусский, 日本語, Bahasa & 100+ more Info→ https://t.co/Fj0AY3GaTs pic.twitter.com/uqWATsvht5 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 13, 2021

The new feature is set to bridge the gap between communities and will allow users to converse with users from around the world. YouTube’s new feature supports translation in over 100 languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Deutsch, French and Bahasa among others. Users will need to tap on the button each time they wish to translate comments.

In other news, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium now have more than 50 million subscribers. This is a monumental hike for the company from the 30 million subscribers it reported in December 2020.

YouTube hasn’t revealed the total number of users that are subscribed to YouTube Music or Premium but rather mentioned the total number of subscribers. It is also unknown how many of them are trying out the free one-month trial.