YouTube’s new ‘CreateWithCare’ campaign will encourage diverse, inclusive content

YouTube is launching a new responsibility initiative in the Indian market called ‘CreateWithCare’, which will encourage creators on the platform to post content that is diverse, inclusive, and respectful on the platform.

YouTube is partnering with some of the biggest creators in India in order to promote this campaign, and it includes a total of 30 creators across eight regional Indian languages. Some of the big names who are signing up for the campaign include Technical Guruji, Kabita’s Kitchen, Prajakta Koli, Madan Gowri, My Village Show, Bhadipa, Kushiyagi Ramya, Vishal Langthasa, Wonder Munna, Salu Kitchen.

As part of the campaign, these YouTube personalities will “pledge to create mindful content and inspire emerging creators,” according to the company.

“As more creators come on to YouTube, we have partnered with leading creators to drive #CreateWithCare campaign to help existing and new creators understand the responsibility they have to create content that is sensitive and inclusive. This is yet another way for us to continue to support and grow the creator community responsibly and inspiring the wider creative ecosystem,” Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships said in a press statement.

The company says that the campaign is part of its efforts to “grow and nurture an ecosystem that helps all creators unlock value,” while reaching a global audience of over 2 billion monthly logged-in users.

YouTube says its partner creators will work on “content that is mindful of diversity and respectful of different identities, cultures, and demographics.” The campaign also encourages new creators on the platform to put out responsible content, which breaks stereotypes, uses the right terminology, and avoids cultural appropriation, especially when they are posting their own content.

Commenting on the role of women creators in India, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson for National Commission for Women said, “Empowering women in India is at the heart of our agenda. We recognise that the internet and technology platforms can play an invaluable role in enhancing opportunities for women when it remains a safe space. I applaud Youtube’s efforts toward online safety through #CreatewithCare to inspire responsible and inclusive content creation.”

“I am a passionate advocate for making the inclusion discourse more mainstream and believe that content creators can be strong allies in this effort. Therefore, creating content with care and responsibility and ensuring that their audience feels respected is crucial. Be empathetic when speaking about persons with disabilities and always take a person-first approach,” V R Ferose, Founder of India Inclusion Foundation said during the launch of the campaign.