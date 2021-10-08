YouTube will no longer make year-end ‘Rewind’ video compilations; here’s why

YouTube has decided to stop making its year-end ‘Rewind’ videos going forward, stating that its platform has become so massive that it is “impossible to encapsulate its vastness and diversity within a minutes-long compilation”. YouTube in an exclusive report to Tubefilter confirmed that it is doing away with the annual compendium for good.

It is worth noting that earlier, in 2018, YouTube Rewind set the record for the most dislikes of any video on the platform, as creators complained it ignored the video platform’s community by featuring mainstream celebs instead of homegrown YouTubers.

The 2018 YouTube Rewind video has since garnered over 19 million dislikes, as compared to 3 million likes. However, the company has clarified that it is not abandoning the project because of the widespread criticism but because it feels that one single video can’t reflect “the full breadth” of its creator community.

Interestingly, in 2020, YouTube didn’t produce a Rewind video, saying it didn’t feel appropriate given the chaos of 2020.

“Rewind was intended as a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends, but 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the platform said a year ago.

Meanwhile, YouTube said that it’s planning a new “experience” for its millions of creators. “Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind — we’ll be [eyes emoji] for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube [fire emoji] with a different and updated kind of experience — stay tuned!” The YouTube Creators account on Twitter said in a post.