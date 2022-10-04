scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

YouTube users may soon need Premium subscription to stream in 4K

YouTube may soon require a Premium membership for users to be able to stream videos in 4K. Read more below.

youtube, youtube premium, youtube 4k,YouTube Premium benefits could soon include 4K streaming in addition to being ad-free and allowing users to download videos offline. (Image Source: Pixabay)

YouTube has been looking for ways to push its subscription-based premium model on users for a while now, including testing multiple (up to 11) unskippable ads. A new restriction for non-premium users is sure to make a number of users of the platform unhappy.

As per a report by TechCrunch, a number of Twitter and Reddit users noted that over the weekend, YouTube had been asking non-Premium users to upgrade their free plan to stream in 4K.

As per a screenshot shared by Twitter user Alvin, we can see that the 4K option comes with a small banner now underneath that says ‘Premium’, while other options like 1440p (2K) and 1080p (FHD) remain available for all.

While it isn’t clear if the feature is just something Google is trying with YouTube or something we could actually see rollout to all users, the change is likely to be an unwelcome one/.

In Q2 2022, YouTube brought in $6.87 billion in revenue, over a billion dollars lesser than the projected $7.51 billion expectations Google had. This could be one of the reasons behind the Premium push.

In India, the Premium subscription costs Rs 139 per month without auto-renewal and Rs 129 per month with auto-renewal. The latter also includes a free month. There are also quarterly and annual subscription offers that are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 1290.

Also Read |YouTube brings revenue sharing for Shorts, new ‘Creator Music’ to make licensing easier

Premium subscribers get no ads, support for downloading videos to watch offline (only from the YouTube app) and support for PiP (picture-in-picture). Users also get access to YouTube Music as part of the subscription.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:41:23 am
Next Story

Russia’s small nuclear arms: A risky option for Vladimir Putin and Ukraine alike

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement