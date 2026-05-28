YouTube updates AI video policies with an automatic detection system

The platform says new disclosures are aimed at preventing viewers from being misled by generative AI content. (Image: Reuters)

YouTube has announced a major update to how it handles AI-generated content, introducing automatic labels for videos that contain significant photorealistic AI elements, even when creators fail to disclose them manually.

The new system is designed to improve transparency around synthetic media as AI-generated videos become increasingly realistic and harder to distinguish from real footage. According to YouTube, the labels will specifically target content that has been “meaningfully altered or generated” using artificial intelligence in ways that could potentially mislead viewers.

Creators are still expected to manually disclose when realistic AI tools are used in their videos. However, YouTube says it can now automatically identify certain forms of AI-generated content and apply labels independently when necessary.