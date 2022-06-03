YouTube’s TV app will now connect to the one on your phone: Here’s how

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will let users “effortlessly connect” their YouTube TV app to the one on their iOS or Android phone. YouTube says its insights have shown that “over 80 per cent of people said they use another digital device while watching TV.” It also revealed that “as of January 2022, viewers watch over 700 million hours of YouTube content on TV daily.”

Its research also showed that users simultaneously opened the YouTube mobile app and engaged with the video (for example, liking, subscribing) via their phones — while playing the same video on the TV. These insights have prompted YouTube to roll out this new feature. The feature will ensure that users can have the same experience on their TV as on a mobile device.

YouTube says the TV and mobile should be signed into the same account.

Users need to open the YouTube app on the TV and then open the YouTube app on the phone. They need to click on the “Connect” prompt that will automatically pop up on their phone. The phone will get synchronised to the TV.

Users can now directly interact with the video they watch on TV from the convenience of their phones. YouTube says it will be easier to read video descriptions, leave comments, share the video with a friend, or support favourite creators by sending a Super Chat or becoming a member, all while watching on the big screen.

YouTube also plans to add more features to the TV app. The company said it plans to “test new designs” for the video watch page. The idea is to “fold in more uniquely YouTube features to the TV, including the ability to browse and shop for products featured in videos,” it notes.