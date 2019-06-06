Toggle Menu Sections
YouTube to prohibit videos glorifying Nazi ideologyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/youtube-to-prohibit-videos-glorifying-nazi-ideology-5767658/

YouTube to prohibit videos glorifying Nazi ideology

YouTube said Wednesday it will prohibit videos “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

Youtube, Youtube videos, Youtube child videos, Christiane C., Pedophiles, Youtube Pedophiles, youtube sexual ban, tech news, indian express
YouTube Channels that repeatedly violate these hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, which means they won’t be able to run ads on their channel, the company said. (Image: Bloomberg)

YouTube toughened its hate speech policy after mounting criticism that the Google unit isn’t doing enough to keep extreme content off its online video service.

The company said Wednesday it will prohibit videos “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

This includes videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which YouTube called “inherently discriminatory.” The company said in a blog post it will also remove content denying that well-documented violent events, such as the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, took place.

YouTube Channels that repeatedly violate these hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, which means they won’t be able to run ads on their channel, the company said.

The announcement was undercut by controversy over YouTube videos from conservative comedian and commentator Steven Crowder. He made homophobic and racist jokes about a journalist and YouTube initially said the behavior didn’t violate its policies. But after Google employees protested, the video giant took action on Wednesday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi High Court restrains Asus from selling ‘Zen’ branded devices
2 Tinder, despite cooperation, says it hasn’t shared user data with Russia yet
3 Google Maps to show real-time train, bus status in India