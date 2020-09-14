YouTube takes on Tiktok with YouTube Shorts in India

Youtube shorts (Source: Youtube)

YouTube brings yet another Tiktok rival for the Indian consumers. The video platform introduces YouTube Shorts to take on the likes of all other short video platforms available in the market. Interestingly, this 15-second video creating and sharing platform will be first available for the Indian users followed by other countries.

“We’re excited to announce that we are building YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones,” the official blog post noted.

YouTube Shorts will be available in the country as an early beta form in the upcoming days. After testing the products for some time YouTube will release the stable version of the short video format. The beta version will include just a few handful of features, more feature will be added to the public or stable version.

“This is an early version of the product, but we’re releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts,” the blog noted. YouTube claims that it will continue to add more features and expand to more countries in the coming months.

YouTube Shorts is seemingly built on the same format as Tiktok as it more or less includes the same features like record with music, speed control, timer and more. There’s also a multi-segment camera that strings multiple video clips together.

“Starting today we’re introducing a new watch experience that lets you easily swipe vertically from one video to the next, plus discover other similar short videos. We’re also going to make it even easier to start watching Shorts,” the blog noted.

“We encourage any mobile creator or artist to start uploading their existing short videos on YouTube today to start getting discovered,” the post revealed.

