YouTube tests AI-powered search with guided answers and video results

YouTube is testing a new search functionality that uses AI technology to provide a personalised experience that makes it easy for users to discover content. The search technology dubbed “Ask YouTube” lets users ask specific questions and get elaborate answers that include video clips and text responses.
Unlike the traditional search function that displays videos, the Ask YouTube technology displays video clips, longer videos, and text responses that help users better plan their activities. For example, when searching for how to plan a three-day road trip, the Ask YouTube search technology provides a guided tour and suggests the best places for a three-day adventure. It displays the names of the channels that provide video content and text responses.
The Ask YouTube technology allows users to interact further by asking follow-up questions, such as the best coffee shops on a road trip. The technology is currently being piloted in the United States for premium Google users who are above 18 years of age. The company has indicated plans to expand availability to a broader user base over time.
Ask YouTube, therefore, follows Google’s strategy of incorporating artificial intelligence into its search operations across its various platforms. Over the past year, Google launched an artificial intelligence search mode that incorporates multi-prompt searches and replies, side-by-side searches, and price comparison features for products. Additionally, the search engine has developed other tools like Gemini Canvas to aid users in handling ongoing projects and activities through artificial intelligence-powered processes.
The current test, therefore, is a step by YouTube towards incorporating more guided search processes that go beyond conventional keyword searches. Eventually, this innovation may revolutionise the way users interact with videos on the platform, merging organic searches with sponsored video placements, among other things.