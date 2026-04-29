YouTube tests AI-powered search with guided answers and video results

Ask YouTube, therefore, follows Google’s strategy of incorporating artificial intelligence into its search operations across its various platforms.(Anastasiia Sapon/The New York Times)

YouTube is testing a new search functionality that uses AI technology to provide a personalised experience that makes it easy for users to discover content. The search technology dubbed “Ask YouTube” lets users ask specific questions and get elaborate answers that include video clips and text responses.

Unlike the traditional search function that displays videos, the Ask YouTube technology displays video clips, longer videos, and text responses that help users better plan their activities. For example, when searching for how to plan a three-day road trip, the Ask YouTube search technology provides a guided tour and suggests the best places for a three-day adventure. It displays the names of the channels that provide video content and text responses.