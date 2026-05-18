YouTube, Snap and TikTok settle school district’s social media addiction claims

Even though social media apps play a crucial role in the daily lives of millions, their appeal can decline rapidly. (Image: FreePik)

Alphabet’s YouTube, Snap and TikTok have reached settlements in the first case set for trial in litigation seeking to force social media platforms to cover the costs school districts incur to combat a youth mental health crisis they say the companies fueled.

The settlements were detailed in court filings on Friday in federal court in Oakland, California, and resolve claims by a Kentucky school ⁠district ​that is still due to take Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms to trial on June 15.

Terms of the settlements with Breathitt County School District in rural Eastern Kentucky were not disclosed.

“This matter has been amicably resolved and our focus remains on ​building ​age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that ⁠promise,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.