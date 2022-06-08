YouTube Shorts Ads to Privacy updates: Key announcements made at Google Marketing Live 2022

Google has announced a suite of product innovations at the India edition of ‘Google Marketing Live’. The biggest announcement came for YouTube Shorts. Google has been experimenting with ads in YouTube Shorts since last year, and now gradually rolling that out to all advertisers around the world.

“Video action campaigns and App campaigns will automatically scale to YouTube Shorts. YouTube Shorts now averages over 30 billion daily views — four times as many as a year ago — and Google wants to help marketers reach people immersed in this short-form content,” the company said in a press release.

The search giant announced six upcoming updates to ‘Performance Max campaigns’.

1. More tools for experimentation, to see how Performance Max is driving incremental conversions.

2. Expanded campaign management support in Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads mobile app.

3. Support store sales goals to optimize for in-store sales, in addition to store visits and local actions.

4. Maximize impact with burst campaigns for a set time period to help meet in-store goals during seasonal events.

5. New insights and explanations, including attribution, audience and auction insights to know what’s driving performance.

6. Optimization score and recommendations to improve the campaign.

The company said it is introducing three new reports that will roll out over the coming months:

1. Attribution insights show how ads work together across Google surfaces — like Search, Display and YouTube — to drive conversions.

2. Budget insights find new opportunities for budget optimization and show how spend is pacing against budget goals.

3. Audience insights for first-party data show how customer segments, like those created with Customer Match, are driving campaign performance.

Further, Google is also launching innovations like ‘My Ad Center’ later this year to keep users in control of their privacy and online experience. “People will be able to pick the types of ads they want to see more or less of, and control how their data informs ads they see across YouTube, Search and Discover,” the company added.