YouTube back online after global outrage, company releases statement

YouTube services have now been restored, as the video streaming service had suffered an outage, experienced across many parts of the globe. Users experienced problems with the Google-owned website and app, as well as YouTube Music and YouTube TV services, that lasted between 6am and 8am IST. YouTube is yet to reveal the cause of this outage, though more updates can be expected soon.

According to website tracker DownDetector, the outrage was reported from many parts of the world (including India), as the problem still appears to persist in parts of the US and Japan. The major issues that had been reported included video viewing, reported by 43 per cent of complainants, followed by 37 per cent incidents of website-based issues, and 18 per cent incidents of ‘login error’ prompts.

In response to the flood of tweets regarding the problem, which were reported with the hashtag #YouTubeDown, the YouTube Support Twitter handle responded, saying, “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.” At the time of writing, the same handle sent out a fresh tweet, confirming the restoration of services.

We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The YouTube outage follows criticism surrounding the Google+ shutdown announcement, as the Alphabet-owned company did inform users of the data leak, that had been detected in March. Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also expected to testify before the US Congress for privacy issues related to the company’s operations.

