YouTube rolls out new Shorts features including Clear Screen mode, faster playback

YouTube has announced a set of updates for Shorts that aim to make the short-form video experience cleaner and more intuitive. The changes include a new distraction-free viewing mode, faster playback controls, revised engagement buttons and updated recommendation tools. The company said the features will begin rolling out from June 25 and will become available to users over time.

According to YouTube, the updates are based on user feedback gathered since Shorts was introduced more than five years ago. The company said changing viewing habits and evolving user preferences prompted the redesign of the Shorts player.

Among the biggest additions is Clear Screen mode, which temporarily hides interface elements such as icons, buttons and text overlays while a Short is playing. The feature is designed to provide a less cluttered viewing experience and allow users to focus entirely on the video content.